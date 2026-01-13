5 unanswered Coronation Street questions as Becky Swain goes to prison

Becky Swain has finally been handed a 12-year prison sentence in Coronation Street, but let’s be honest – it doesn’t feel like the end of the story just yet.

In fact, the mad dash to get Becky locked up seems to have left some pretty big gaps along the way. With so much packed into such a short space of time, viewers have been left scratching their heads over what was actually going on behind the scenes.

And judging by fan reaction, we’re not the only ones desperate for answers. Here are the biggest unanswered questions that Corrie has left hanging.

1. Costello’s involvement

There’s no doubt about it – DI Costello was seriously dodgy. He helped Becky fake her own death, sorted her a brand new identity and was even involved in the killing of Tia Wardley.

But Becky was clearly protecting a lot of Costello’s secrets, which raises the question of just how deep his corruption really went.

One fan on Reddit asked: “What Costello has done and any outcomes?”

Who exactly was Tia Wardley? Was she really just a homeless woman with no connections at all? And were there others tangled up in Becky and Costello’s web that we never got to see?

2. Secret location

Costello had big plans for the future. He was due to retire in September and had already bought himself a multi million pound house for the next chapter of his life – plans he suspiciously kept quiet from his colleagues.

After he was attacked, Costello repeatedly muttered the same words, eventually leading Kit to a hidden location that could help him gather evidence against Becky. When Kit arrived, he discovered proof that Carla had been locked away in a cupboard. But Costello didn’t know about that at the time, suggesting there was something else hidden there too.

One fan commented: “I think they started this storyline too early so they added so many random points to it that made no sense (the Radcliffes, Tia Wardley, Costello’s million pound retirement house etc), that they then forgot all about when they rushed the end of the story to be aligned with the timing of Corriedale.”

3. Becky Swain’s true reason for faking her own death in Coronation Street

Becky repeatedly told Lisa and Betsy that she had no choice but to fake her death because an organised crime gang led by Curtis was after her.

But was that really the truth? Or was Becky actually working with the OCG herself? The show never fully cleared that up.

As one Reddit user put it: “Why Becky had to leave? Was she completely in the pocket of the gang? Or was she actually in danger due to the gang?”

4. Becky Swain’s prison sentence in Coronation Street

Putting aside how Becky was arrested, charged and sentenced in the blink of an eye, there’s still confusion over what crimes she’s actually been punished for.

On screen, it looks like the police only focused on her kidnapping of Carla. But do they know about her attack on Costello? What about her fake death, or the killing of Tia Wardley and the wider corruption surrounding her? What exactly landed her with a 12-year sentence? We didn’t even get to see a trial.

Matty and Logan were involved in the hit and run (Credit: ITV)

5. The extent of Matty and Logan’s knowledge

Matty and Logan Radcliffe were the ones behind the wheel when Becky Swain was supposedly killed in a hit and run. In reality, it was Tia Wardley who died.

But how much did the brothers really know? Were they simply paid to do a job, or were they already part of Becky and Costello’s operation before that night? It’s another major question left unanswered – and one viewers are desperate to see resolved.

