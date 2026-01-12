Becky Swain’s prison sentence sealed in Coronation Street and what actress Amy Cudden is doing next

Coronation Street fans saw justice finally catch up with Becky Swain in tonight’s dramatic episode, and there’s also news on what’s next for the actress behind her.

In Monday’s episode (January 12), Becky was handed a lengthy prison sentence after her actions caught up with her, while her daughter Betsy made her feelings brutally clear.

And away from Weatherfield, Amy Cudden is already lining up her next on-screen moment.

Becky has been sentenced to 12 years (Credit: ITV)

Becky Swain handed major prison sentence in Coronation Street

It was a grim night for Becky Swain as Coronation Street confirmed her fate behind bars. She was sentenced to a staggering 12 years in prison. Becky finally faced the consequences of her past, and the emotional fallout was clear.

Betsy Swain paid her mum a visit in prison, but there was little warmth between them. Betsy even dropped the word ‘mum’ altogether. It was a clear sign of just how damaged their relationship has become.

After overhearing Lisa talking to Carla about Becky’s disturbing behaviour, Betsy decided to confront her. She didn’t hold back. Betsy blamed Becky for Mason Radcliffe’s death and said her fake death triggered the chain of events that led to Mason being killed by his brothers.

A shaken Becky insisted she never meant for things to go so far. Betsy refused to listen. She delivered a brutal blow by telling Becky she wished she’d stayed dead, just like Mason.

Elsewhere, Lisa moved quickly to protect Betsy as Becky’s threats resulted in her being placed on suspended duties. Becky was later seen alone in her cell. She rocked back and forth as the reality of her 12-year sentence sank in.

Back at home, Lisa and Betsy tried to move on and put the ordeal behind them. But in Weatherfield, the past is never far away.

Amy will star in a short film (Credit: ITV)

Amy Cudden’s next role away from Coronation Street revealed

With Becky now locked up for more than a decade, it looks like Amy Cudden’s time on Coronation Street has come to an end for now.

But the actress isn’t slowing down. Amy is preparing for the release of her next project, a short film titled Grilled Cheese.

In the sci-fi short, Amy plays Audrey, a character who appears to be at the heart of the story. Filming has already wrapped, and the film follows Audrey as she attempts to rebuild her life while searching for answers in a world that seems determined to keep them hidden.

Grilled Cheese is set to run for 16 minutes, although a release date has yet to be announced.

