Becky Swain prison sentence confirmed in Coronation Street ITVX early release

Coronation Street fans got some long-awaited justice in today’s ITVX early episode (Monday, January 12), as Becky Swain was finally locked up for her twisted schemes.

After a brutal visit from daughter Betsy that saw emotions spill over in a big way, Becky’s trial never even made it to court. Instead, the soap villain was swiftly handed a hefty prison sentence, bringing her dark storyline crashing to an end – at least for now.

Becky is going down (Credit: ITV)

Betsy Swain pays Becky a devastating prison visit

Betsy Swain paid her mum a visit behind bars today, but it was clear things had changed forever. Coldly referring to her as ‘Becky’ rather than ‘mum,’ Betsy made it known there was no love left between them.

After overhearing Lisa talking to Carla about Becky’s threats, Betsy decided to confront the situation head-on. She laid the blame for Mason Radcliffe’s death firmly at Becky’s door, pointing out that her fake death set off the chain of events that led to Mason being stabbed by his own brothers.

A panicked Becky tried to plead her case. She insisted that she never intended for things to spiral so far out of control. But Betsy wasn’t interested in excuses. In a chilling moment, she told Becky she wished she’d actually died for real – just like Mason.

Becky has been sentenced to 12 years (Credit: ITV)

Becky Swain sentenced to over decade in prison in Coronation Street

Elsewhere, Lisa Swain was deeply shaken by Becky’s recent threats. She shared her fears with Carla, asking her to keep an eye on Betsy if she ended up behind bars too.

Heading into work, Lisa informed her boss that Becky had threatened to bring her down with her. She was quick to make it clear that she had no involvement in any of Becky’s plots or schemes.

Her boss reassured her that there would be no trial after all. Although, Lisa would be placed on suspended duties while an investigation took place.

As for Becky Swain, the hammer came down hard. She was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The episode ended with a haunting image of Becky rocking back and forth alone in her cell. And, replaying the moments that led her to this grim downfall.

Back at home, Lisa and Betsy finally allowed themselves a moment of relief, determined to move forward and leave Becky firmly in the past where she belongs. But in true Coronation Street fashion, fans will be left wondering – is this really the last we’ve seen of Becky Swain?

Read more: Coronation Street fans predict Debbie is Carl’s real mum in surprising twist

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!