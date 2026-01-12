Coronation Street ITVX episode confronts tragic truth about Mason Radcliffe’s death

Coronation Street fans were finally given a moment they’ve been waiting for in today’s ITVX early release episode (Monday, January 12), as Mason Radcliffe’s tragic death was at last openly addressed by Betsy.

Viewers have long felt Mason was denied justice, and tonight’s episode made it clear the show hasn’t forgotten him. In fact, Betsy came to a heartbreaking realisation that has been hanging over the storyline for months – Mason never needed to die at all.

Mason died in 2025 (Credit: ITV)

Mason Radcliffe’s tragic Coronation Street death revisited

Teenager Mason Radcliffe was only just starting to turn his life around when his story was cut cruelly short back in January 2025.

As Betsy Swain’s boyfriend, Mason had plans for a fresh start. He’d hoped to leave Weatherfield behind and work with Stu in Germany. It was meant to be a new chapter, but he never got the chance to see it through.

Mason had made enemies closer to home after standing up to his brothers, Matty and Logan. He’d gathered evidence proving they were responsible for Becky Swain’s supposed death, handing Lisa a WW2 helmet that placed them at the scene.

That decision cost him his life. Matty and Logan took revenge, stabbing Mason and leaving him fatally injured. Doctors were unable to save him despite desperate attempts.

The tragedy was later made even harder to stomach when it emerged that Becky Swain was actually alive, having faked her own death. Suddenly, Mason’s sacrifice felt painfully unnecessary – his brothers hadn’t killed Becky at all, meaning Mason had died for something that never needed proving.

Justice was served in more ways than one (Credit: ITV)

ITVX episode finally confronts Mason’s ‘pointless’ death

A year on from Mason’s death, Coronation Street has now openly acknowledged just how senseless it all was.

In today’s episode, Betsy paid a visit to Becky Swain in prison. She didn’t hold back, directly blaming her mum for Mason’s death. She accused Becky of orchestrating events. And, claimed it was exactly what she’d wanted all along.

Betsy tearfully pointed out that Mason wouldn’t have died if Becky hadn’t faked her own death in the first place. In a devastating moment, she even told Becky she wished she had actually died all those years ago, just like Mason did.

Later scenes revealed that Becky has been sentenced to 12 years behind bars. No trial was shown on screen.

With Becky finally locked away, the question now is whether the Street can begin to move on from her corrupt ways and start rebuilding after all the damage she’s left behind.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

