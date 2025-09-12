Coronation Street fans furious as major Becky twist means Mason Radcliffe died for no reason

Coronation Street fans aren’t happy after learning that Becky Swain’s fake death means Mason Radcliffe didn’t need to die.

Tonight (Friday, September 12), Becky revealed the true reason behind her ‘death’ to Lisa.

And now, with all this new information, fans have realised that Mason’s death was all for nothing.

Becky was in hiding all this time (Credit: ITV)

Becky’s death in Coronation Street

Becky Swain gave Lisa Swain some much needed answers tonight as she explained the details behind her ‘death.’

She’d been working undercover getting information for a criminal organisation involving a guy called Curtis.

This went wrong and she ended up need to flee in order to protect her family, going into hiding under a new identity in Alicante.

Costello was in on it with Becky, helping her adopt the identity of a homeless woman called Tia Wardley.

Tia was then cremated instead of Becky, with this being the person Lisa and Betsy had really been grieving for almost four years.

Mason didn’t need to die (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans furious over Mason Radcliffe detail

With Becky Swain now turning up alive, Coronation Street fans have been left fuming after realising that Mason Radcliffe didn’t actually need to die.

His brothers only stabbed him to death because he’d helped Lisa get information on Becky by grabbing a war helmet from their place.

By helping Lisa try to get answers over Becky’s death and get justice against her ‘killers,’ Mason Radcliffe angered Matty and Logan and ended up losing his life.

But, he needn’t have put himself in danger as Becky never actually died to begin with.

One fan took to X and wrote: “I just think about when Betsy finds out. And that Mason, the love of her life, died for nothing and everything because of her mother who was supposedly dead but turned out to be alive and in Spain.”

Another person shared: “It’s just clicked in my brain that Mason died at the hands of BECKY!!!! He died snaking out his brother to get Lisa and Betsy closure on it! WHEN BETSY FINDS OUT.”

A third added: “They really killed Mason off for a woman who’s not even dead.”

