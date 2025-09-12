Coronation Street ITVX early release gives huge answers into Becky Swain fake death – here’s exactly what happened

Viewers finally got some answers in the Coronation Street ITVX early release today as to why Becky Swain faked her own death.

Returning back into Lisa’s life this week, today’s episode (Friday, September 12) saw the fallout from this shock arrival commence.

With Lisa desperate to know how her wife could’ve let her family believe she had died, Becky then filled her in…

Becky shed light on the situation (Credit: ITV)

Becky and Lisa have it out in Coronation Street

Today’s episode saw Lisa interact with her ‘late’ wife Becky Swain for the first time in almost four years.

Lisa struggled to get her head around the fact that Becky had allowed them to grieve her for so long and was in on the whole fake death.

With Carla then walking in on the interaction and trying to comfort Lisa, Becky and Carla soon followed Lisa to Teddy Bear Park where Lisa could be seen sitting on Becky’s memorial bench.

As Becky begged Lisa to let her see Betsy, Lisa made it clear that she didn’t want her to go anywhere near their daughter.

She then told Becky to stay away as to not upset Betsy while Carla encouraged Lisa to reconsider her stance for Betsy’s sake.

Is Becky still withholding information from Lisa? (Credit: ITV)

Becky Swain gives answers over fake death

So, why did Becky actually fake her own death and how did she pull it off?

Well, she gave answers today although it’s quite a lot to process. Becky explained that she went away to Alicante in a bid to protect Lisa and Betsy Swain.

She’d been working undercover, keeping an eye on a criminal gang involving a guy called Curtis. However, things backfired and she needed to flee.

She was always watching her back as she had a target on her. She’d planned to leave and sorted out a passport for herself, taking the identity of a homeless woman called Tia Wardley.

Tia Wardley was the woman Lisa actually ‘buried,’ with Tia’s family having no idea of her death.

DI Costello helped to identify ‘Becky’s’ body so Lisa never actually sussed Becky’s scheme out.

But, is there more to the story?

