Coronation Street spoilers for Mon, Jan 12: Becky schemes behind bars, and Shona lets Jodie in

Coronation Street spoilers for Monday, January 12 reveal Becky turning the screw on Lisa, with Betsy forced to step in to stop things boiling over.

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Ryan uncovers something troubling about Carl and wastes no time looping Debbie in.

Here’s your full lowdown on what’s coming up in Coronation Street on Monday.

Betsy visits Becky (Credit: ITV)

1. Becky cranks up the pressure on Lisa

When Lisa accidentally lets slip to Carla that Becky has been threatening to drag her down with her, Betsy is absolutely livid. Not one to sit back, she storms straight to the prison to confront Becky head-on, making it clear she’s had enough of her interference.

Becky’s anger is there for all to see, but the big question remains – will she actually follow through on her chilling threat?

Back on the Street, Carla checks in on a visibly shaken Betsy. Desperate not to be left alone, Betsy begs her to stay. Will Carla agree to stick around?

Jodie wants her sister’s help (Credit: ITV)

2. Jodie drops a huge revelation in Coronation Street spoilers

David and Shona are left reeling when Jodie reveals she was involved in the very same car crash. The news leaves the pair stunned as they try to process what she’s just told them.

Later, David finds Jodie struggling through a panic attack in the hospital car park. When she admits she has nowhere to go, David’s sympathy kicks in – but what will he decide to do next?

Ryan digs for dirt (Credit: ITV)

3. Ryan uncovers Carl’s secret in Coronation Street spoilers

At the hotel, Ryan lays it all out for Debbie, showing her the accounts and explaining that Carl has been siphoning off her money for months.

Despite the evidence staring her in the face, Debbie refuses to accept it and decides to confront Carl anyway. But will Carl be able to talk his way out of trouble yet again?

Will can’t stand to see Megan with Daniel (Credit: ITV)

4. Will’s jealousy flares up

As Daniel and Megan arrive at No.1 with Bertie’s birthday cake and a pile of presents, Will watches on – and it’s clear he’s far from happy. Daniel fills Megan in on Will’s recent behaviour, admitting he’s even been in detention.

When Daniel suggests Megan might want to come along to Bertie’s party the next day, she’s delighted. But with Will already seething, it looks like his jealousy is only just beginning.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

