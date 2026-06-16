Noah Price left viewers talking after he appeared to criticise Venezuela Fury’s cooking efforts on livestream.

The newlywed could be seen tucking into a dish made by Venezuela Fury, which quickly sparked laughter.

Noah Price criticises Venezuela Fury’s cooking

In a clip now circulating TikTok taken from Noah’s livestream on Kick, he could be seen admitting he wasn’t looking forward to Venezuela’s cooking ahead of their marriage. He said it was because he knew she “couldn’t cook”.

Venezuela could be seen serving Noah a plate of what appeared to be mashed potatoes, Yorkshire puddings, sausages and gravy.

Fans aren’t pleased with Noah’s behaviour (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

In the moment that has since sparked outrage with Venezuela’s fans, Noah could be seen bursting out with laughter after trying Venezuela’s mashed potatoes.

He then joked that they were “lumpy”.

Venezuela then chimed in saying she warned him “don’t eat it as it won’t be nice”.

Noah then assured her that it did in fact “taste nice” but was on the lumpy side. At one point he also said “the food was good”.

Unfortunately for the newlyweds, this was enough to get tongues wagging in the comment section.

Viewers react

One viewer defended Venezuela, stating: “She’s trying bless her.”

“He’s so rude,” complained another.

“She’s a young girl doing her best, you get up and cook instead of mocking her,” added another.

A fourth penned: “Imagine mocking her online like this.”

“Can’t stand him,” simply wrote another.

Meanwhile, other observers defended the couple and Noah’s antics.

“They are so funny,” said one.

“Omg you’re the best couple,” praised another.

A third wrote: “Young love.”

Despite Noah’s teasing, whilst on livestream he did praise Venezuela’s cooking efforts stating that she could in fact cook, but wasn’t as good in the kitchen as him. He also said her recent attempt of making rice pudding went down well.

Venezuela Fury wed Noah last month (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Venezuela Fury calls out husband Noah after he follows girl on livestream

This wasn’t the only mortifying moment caught on camera.

During one part of the stream, Noah was seen responding to a commenter who asked him to follow her.

In reply, he told them: “Give us a message and I’ll follow you back.”

After hearing the name of the social media user, Venezuela could be heard exclaiming: “Rue is a female, what are you following her back for.”

Noah then argued that they likely weren’t a female, but a disgruntled Venezuela could be seen frowning in the background all the same.

Venezuela Fury and Noah Price in awkward livestream moment over Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury’s baby name

Elsewhere in the livestream, Noah appeared to make a blunder when it came to the name of Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury’s new son, Midas.

In the video, Noah read aloud: “Have you met Midas yet?” He replied: “No,” before Venezuela asked: “Have you met who?”

Noah then said: “Tommy’s girl? Or is it a boy?” Venezuela quickly clarified that Tommy and Molly-Mae’s second child is a boy.

Viewers also picked up on the way Noah pronounced the baby’s name, noting that it differed from the pronunciation used by Tommy and Molly-Mae.

One fan wrote: “To be fair that’s how it is pronounced in many places, I think in Greek too originally.” Another said: “That’s how I pronounced it,” while a third added: “Noah makes me laugh!”

Tommy and Molly-Mae pronounce the name as “MY-das”, which is the version most commonly heard in the UK.

Venezuela Fury and Noah Price keep going viral online

Noah and Venezuela have been attracting attention on TikTok through livestreams that offer followers a look at their day-to-day life as newlyweds.

That unfiltered glimpse into their relationship has also brought criticism, with viewers regularly commenting on Noah’s behaviour online.

Who is Noah Price?

Noah is an amateur boxer and also works in his family’s scrap metal business.

He proposed to Venezuela Fury on her 16th birthday in September 2025, and the pair married earlier this year.

The couple tied the knot on the Isle of Man in May in a lavish ceremony attended by family and friends. Tyson Fury walked his daughter down the aisle.

The newlyweds have also reportedly drawn interest from television bosses, with claims they are in talks for a reality series about their life together as a young married couple.

Since their wedding, Noah has faced growing scrutiny on social media, with some viewers criticising his chatty manner and his rising online profile.

Read more: Newlywed Venezuela Fury, 16, tipped for ‘fly-on-the-wall series’ following lavish wedding

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