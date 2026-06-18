Venezuela Fury’s marriage celebrations are still going strong, with Tyson Fury’s daughter sharing a sweet update after her first month as a wife.

The newlywed posted a photo of several bunches of roses on Instagram and told followers: “1 month married yesterday.”

Venezuela married Noah Price in May after the pair’s whirlwind romance led to an early proposal.

Their relationship has drawn plenty of attention, especially after Noah was recently accused of “disrespecting” Tyson Fury.

Venezuela Fury and Noah Price have been married for a month (Credit: Aaron Parfitt)

Venezuela Fury’s marriage update delights fans

Venezuela and Noah tied the knot on May 16 on the Isle of Man, where the Fury family recently moved after leaving Morecambe in Lancashire. Since then, the couple have enjoyed a honeymoon and settled into married life.

Now, Venezuela has marked the milestone publicly. Alongside the flowers on her Instagram Story, she celebrated one month of marriage with a short but affectionate message.

It’s alright let him see it. She’s my wife now.

She also shared another glimpse into newlywed life after receiving a gift from Netflix. The package included two personalised dressing gowns, one pink with “VP” and one navy with “NP” on the back.

A note inside read: “Venezuela & Noah, congratulations on your wedding! Wishing you a lifetime of love, laughed and beautiful new memories together. From you friends at Netflix.”

Venezuela then replied: “Thanks guys @netflix.”

Who is Venezuela Fury? Her family, TikTok following and House Of Furys link Venezuela Fury is the eldest daughter of Tyson Fury and Paris Fury. She has built a large following on TikTok by sharing clips about daily life, including cooking, shopping and updates from the static caravan she shares with Noah Price. Interest in her profile has also grown since the Netflix series House Of Furys, which increased public attention on the wider Fury family. In recent weeks, coverage of Venezuela Fury and Noah Price has focused on their wedding, their honeymoon and the possibility of future television projects.

Noah Price accused of ‘disrespecting’ Tyson

It comes after Noah faced backlash over comments he made on a TikTok live recently.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Noah hit back at viewers calling him “disrespectful”. He said: “‘You are disrespectful.’ How am I disrespectful?”

One viewer replied: “Her dad will see this.” Noah then hit back: “It’s alright let him see it. She’s my wife now.”

After seeing the clip on TikTok, one user wrote: “Very disrespectful.”

Another added: “It’s about time Paris and Tyson had a word with him.”

Others defended the couple, with one person writing: “It’s just a wind up. Why do people overthink things?”

Another said: “Why can’t people take a joke? They’re a young couple.”

How Venezuela Fury and Noah Price’s romance began

The couple first connected after Noah messaged Venezuela on Instagram. Later, they met in person at the York Races. Their relationship then moved quickly.

Noah proposed on Venezuela’s 16th birthday. Before doing so, he asked Tyson Fury for permission to marry her.

The romance has remained a talking point because of the family’s high profile. However, the pair have continued to share updates from their life together.

Venezuela and Noah’s romance and wedding has got much attention over the last few weeks (Credit: Aaron Parfitt)

Inside Venezuela Fury’s marriage ceremony

The wedding took place at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John’s. The venue featured an archway of blue hydrangeas and yellow roses, while a long blue carpet led to the entrance.

Venezuela arrived in a vintage wedding car with her father, former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Meanwhile, her mother helped make sure everything was ready before the ceremony began.

Venezuela Fury and Noah Price relationship timeline Venezuela Fury and Noah Price’s relationship moved quickly from first contact to marriage. Noah first messaged Venezuela on Instagram. The pair later met at York Races. Noah proposed on Venezuela’s 16th birthday, according to the source report. They married on May 16 on the Isle of Man. One month later, Venezuela marked the milestone on Instagram with roses and a message to followers.

After the service, Venezuela and Noah left the church and posed for pictures with her 18-strong bridal party. The celebrations then moved to the nearby four-star Comis Hotel and Golf Club.

Peter Andre performed at the wedding party, adding another showbiz touch to the lavish day.

Honeymoon and family reality show plans

Days after the ceremony, the newlyweds were spotted flying from Manchester Airport to Marbella for their honeymoon. Before leaving, Venezuela also gave followers a look inside the home she now shares with Noah.

In addition, the wedding is expected to appear in the next series of the family’s Netflix reality show, At Home with the Furys. That detail helps explain the streaming giant’s personalised wedding gift.

Read more: ‘She’s trying bless her’: Venezuela Fury fans fume ‘can’t stand him’ as Noah Price ‘laughs’ at her cooking on live stream