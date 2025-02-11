Strictly star Wynne Evans has returned to social media after finding himself in the middle of an “inappropriate behaviour” scandal.

The 53-year-old opera singer stepped down from his BBC radio show after being axed from the Strictly tour in the wake of the controversy.

Wynne has remained silent after issuing an apology for his lewd remarks and workplace misconduct. However, Tasha Ghouri‘s Strictly tour victory has prompted him to return to Instagram.

Wynne Evans congratulates Tasha Ghouri on Strictly tour win

Tasha and her dance partner Aljaž Škorjanec revealed they were on cloud nine after lifting multiple trophies on the Strictly tour.

The Love Island star shared two pictures of herself and Aljaž on Instagram holding the glitterball trophy, proudly calling themselves “winners”.

Tasha shared: “Winners of the @strictlycomedancinglive tour!! 24 glitterballs, 35 arenas, a month of travelling around the UK and I get to take the trophy home… after 6 months of Strictly… this chapter has come to an end, but they all say good things come to an end.”

She then added: “What an absolute whirlwind it has been, I really am going to miss this but here’s to more dancing in the future because it doesn’t end here!”

The celebratory post is met with thousands of likes and comments, including a four-word-statement by Wynne. He simply wrote: “Well done lovely lady Xxxx.”

‘Well deserved’

Several celebrities and famous friends of Tasha’s flooded her comments with well wishes.

Strictly’s Katya Jones said: “So wonderful to get to watch you dance every day on tour!!! So well deserved.”

Whereas, Dianne Buswell posted two emojis of clapping hands and red hearts.

As excited as Tasha about their big win, Aljaž commented: “Magical.. all of it! Can’t wait for the next 5,6,7,8…”

Wynne’s ‘inappropriate’ remarks were caught on camera (Credit: BBC)

Wynne Evans’ ‘inappropriate behaviour’ sandal

Last month, Wynne was accused of making “inappropriate” remarks about Strictly presenter Janette Manrara, for which he has apologised.

However, this isn’t the first time the singer was seen embroiled in a misconduct scandal. Last year, he was accused of letting his hands wander around his Strictly partner Katya Jones’ waist – although she later brushed it off as a “silly joke”.

Wynne was slapped with two more allegations recently, as a source claimed BBC is investigating complaints about his “choice of words” on two different occasions.

He allegedly made one of the remarks while working on his BBC Wales radio show. The other while filming for the BBC One travel show, Wynne & Joanna: All At Sea, alongside Joanna Page.

