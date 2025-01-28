BBC blasted over new Wynne Evans series amid growing controversy: ‘Get him off my telly’

Last night (January 27), the BBC aired Wynne Evans‘ new travel show – despite the demand for it to be pulled.

Wynne has been at the centre of growing scandal over the past few months. BBC bosses have reportedly given him “repeated warnings” and he’s even been ‘axed’ from the Strictly tour.

As a result, the decision to air his travel show, All At Sea, which he fronts alongside Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page, has not gone down well with viewers.

In fact, many slammed the BBC’s decision to air it amid the growing controversy.

Wynne Evans backlash explained

Wynne recently made a sexual comment about Strictly star Janette Manrara. The 52 year old was recorded made a crude suggestion of a three-way sex session with Janette.

He was immediately brought in by bosses – and pulled out of the Strictly tour that night.

But the BBC still aired his show on Monday – and fans are outraged.

One wrote: “Just a thought to BBC. But maybe this Wynne Evans All At Sea prime-time TV show could have been postponed for a while?”

Another penned: “Wynne Evans… Get him off my [bleep]ing telly!”

BBC what on earth are you doing showcasing Wynne Evans tonight after yet another scandal.

A third penned: “BBC what on earth are you doing showcasing Wynne Evans tonight after yet another scandal. With his recent behaviour? You booted Gregg Wallace out fast enough. I will never watch anything with Evans involved.”

Wynne ‘axed’ from BBC

The Sun has reported today (January 28) that bosses have made the decision to take action over Wynne’s behaviour after “repeated warnings”.

The source said: “He has been told to rein it in. But he has not been taking it in. In this day and age, the BBC have to be seen taking action and safeguard everyone.

“He has had a tough time with the death of his brother. And people should give him some slack. He is going to take this time off to do some self reflection.”

Despite the comments, his Strictly co-stars are believed to have been “supportive” of the star.

It’s believed The BBC will release a statement later this afternoon.

