Wynne Evans hit with two new allegations amid BBC misconduct scandal

More allegations against Strictly star Wynne Evans have surfaced after he stepped down from the show’s live tour.

The 53-year-old opera singer isn’t new to drama. Last year, he was accused of letting his hands wander around his Strictly partner Katya Jones’ waist – although she later brushed it off as a “silly joke”.

Then, last week, Wynne was slapped with accusations he made “inappropriate” remarks about Strictly presenter Janette Manrara, for which he has apologised.

Now, more fuel has been added to the fire.

BBC ‘probing’ new allegations against Wynne Evans

Two more allegations surrounding “inappropriate” language in the workplace against Wynne are reportedly being probed by BBC, according to The Sun.

A source alleged that BBC is investigating complaints about his “choice of words” on two different occasions.

One was alleged while he was presenting his BBC Wales radio show and the other while he was filming the new BBC One travel show, Wynne & Joanna: All At Sea, alongside Joanna Page.

However, the exact nature of the comments hasn’t been revealed. ED! has reached out to Wynne’s reps for comments on the new allegations against him.

Janette Manrara reacts to Wynne Evans controversy

The Strictly star is thought to be at home in Wales after exiting the dance show’s tour in Liverpool. Since then, Wynne has become a hot topic of discussion.

On Wednesday (January 29), Lorraine Kelly called Wynne a “nutter” while addressing his questionable behaviour, but it didn’t sit well with viewers.

Wynne and the rest of the Strictly 2024 cast were on a press call for the tour when the incident involving Janette occurred. He was caught on camera making a joke about having a threesome with the presenter, in her husband’s Aljaz Skorjanec’s presence.

Sources told The Sun that Wynne was given “repeated warnings” about his choice of words before being axed.

They said: “He’s had repeated warnings about his behaviour and told to reign it in. He’s not been taking it in, in this day and age the BBC have to be seen taking action and safeguarding everyone.

“He’s had a tough time with the death of his [eldest] brother [Huw]. People should give him some slack, he is going to take this time off to do some self-reflection. He has a lot of support from a lot of the backstage dancers. It’s been a really sad ending to what has been a really fun tour.”

Meanwhile, a different source told the same publication that Janette has allegedly reacted to the scandal involving Wynne.

They claimed: “Janette has nothing but affection for Wynne. They all just want him to be alright.”

