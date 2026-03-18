Strictly star Julian Caillon issues emotional ‘goodbye’ as he makes huge move following shock show shake-up

Strictly Come Dancing pro Julian Caillon has issued an emotional “goodbye” as he prepares to make a huge move.

Over the last few weeks, Strictly Come Dancing has been making headlines as reports surfaced suggesting the show was about to undergo a huge cast shake-up.

But, professional dancer Julian Caillon joined the show last year and was partnered with Balvinder Sopal. And he has made a huge move that suggests he’s sticking around.

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Julian is moving away from Australia (Credit: YouTube)

Julian Caillon moving to the UK

Taking to his Instagram, Julian shared a “moving diary” as he prepared to say goodbye to his family and move full-time to the UK.

In the video, however, there were numerous clips of himself and his partner, Sofia, at home, with a voice-over talking about the moving process.

Julian said that “this week has been preparing the mind and the soul for the move”.

He admitted that “selling furniture” that he had since he was a kid “really made it feel like the end of the chapter in Australia”.

“Part of me feels excited and a part of me feels weird. It’s a strange mix of letting go and starting fresh.”

The Strictly star explained that he had been spending as much time with family as he could before the move.

Alongside the beautiful video, Julian penned: “Saying goodbye feels different this time. Not sad. Not easy. Just real. I have a lot to be grateful for and a lot to look forward to.”

After posting the video, fans and Strictly pals immediately flooded the comments with well-wishes and support, with many excited that he is coming to the UK.

One fan asked: “Wait, are you moving to the UK full-time? If so, I’m so happy but it must be so sad to leave Australia?” to which Julian responded: “It is always so hard to leave home.”

Julian joined the show alongside pro Alexis Warr (Credit: BBC)

Who is rumoured to be leaving Strictly?

But there is already a huge shake-up happening on Strictly this year. Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will be replaced as hosts. And it was suggested the BBC have seven names in the running.

However, recently, reports surfaced that a few professional dancers will be bidding goodbye to the show, also.

Dancers included in the reported axe are; Karen Hauer, Kayta Jones, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Michelle Tsiakkas, and Nadiya Bychkova.

While the changes are yet to be confirmed by Strictly, it would mark a huge new era for the show. But, some sources have expressed their concerns on what that means for the future.

Read more: Strictly fans concerned as they predict Anton Du Beke next in firing line to be ‘axed’

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