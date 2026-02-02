The real reason behind Katie Price’s shock shotgun wedding to new husband Lee Andrews last week has seemingly been revealed.

Katie and Lee tied the knot in Dubai, just days after meeting each other for the first time. The marriage came just weeks after Katie’s split from her boyfriend of two years, JJ Slater.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Andrews (@wesleeeandrews)

Last week saw Katie shock her friends and family alike by getting married for the fourth time.

The 47-year-old tied the knot with 41-year-old Lee Andrews, who lives in Dubai.

However, it’s since been suggested that the marriage may not be as legally binding as first thought, with the ceremony hosted by a part-time DJ and MC from Swansea. He has been performing symbolic wedding ceremonies in Dubai for the past five years.

Despite this, the fact that Katie has ‘tied the knot’ with a man she met just days ago has reportedly sparked concern from the star’s friends and family.

Now, psychologist Dr Goddard-Crawley has seemingly revealed the ‘real reason’ behind Katie’s shotgun marriage to a man she’s only just met.

Katie tied the knot in Dubai (Credit: Katie Price / YouTube)

Why did Katie Price go through with a shotgun wedding?

Speaking to The Mirror, she said that a speedy wedding could reflect a “strong need for emotional connection, safety, or validation”, rather than a “clear readiness for a new relationship”.

“From an attachment point of view, being in a relationship can provide comfort, identity and emotional regulation,” she continued.

“When there is little time between relationships, there is often limited space to grieve or reflect on what has ended, and the new relationship can bring a short-term sense of relief from distress or loneliness,” she then added.

ED! has contacted Katie’s representatives for comment.

Alex and Katie were married 11 months between 2010 and 2011 (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Katie’s new man challenges Alex Reid to MMA fight

Over the weekend, it was reported that Lee had challenged Katie’s ex-husband, Alex Reid, to an MMA fight. His challenge came after Alex took a pop at the couple’s marriage.

“It’s irresponsible on your family and the children to marry someone you don’t know. I genuinely wish the man good luck marrying her,” he said.

In response, Lee told The Sun that he would fight Alex “anytime, anywhere” in the UK, Dubai, or Abu Dhabi. However, he admitted that he’d only spoken to Katie about the fight “only briefly”. However, he insisted, “We do support each other”.

Alex responded to Lee’s challenge with a statement on Instagram. He admitted that in the past, he would have fought anyone “anywhere, at any time”.

“But experience teaches you that bravado isn’t wisdom and combat sports come with real, lifelong consequences. Public attention can be intoxicating. Being pulled into the spotlight, especially through association with high-profile figures, can push people to escalate or chase relevance without understanding the cost,” he said.

“Sometimes the most responsible thing is restraint and protecting others from their own inexperience. I’m a professional. I don’t fight on impulse. Any bout would only even happen if it was based on a viable business model. Risk must match reward,” he then said.

He insisted if he ever did have to step forward to fight, he would. “I won’t be drawn into theatrics. Experience speaks quietly.”

