Katie Price’s ex JJ Slater shares cryptic statement amid shock news she’s married for fourth time

Katie Price’s ex JJ Slater has spoken out with a cryptic statement after she revealed she’s got married again.

Katie has been shouting from the rooftops since the weekend when she tied-the-knot with businessman Lee Andrews.

The former glamour model claims to have wed Lee in Dubai having only met him for the first time the week before.

Katie Price’s ex JJ Slater has shared a cryptic message following her wedding with Lee Andrews (Credit: Instagram)

This is 47-year-old Katie’s fourth wedding and her first relationship since splitting with JJ, 32, just weeks ago.

Katie Price’s ex JJ Slater speaks out after wedding

JJ, who was in a relationship with Katie for two years, now appears to have reacted to the news of his ex’s nuptials.

He has taken to Instagram and shared a cryptic message with his 123,000 followers.

JJ has posted a picture of sign that is stood outside of the Pass-A-Grille Woman’s Club in Florida, US.

Its lettering reads: “Cheers to fresh starts and bright days.”

JJ has added a ‘praying hands’ emoji next to it and written: “Amen.”

The Married At First Sight star has also shared a smiling selfie that was taken as he posed in the gym.

JJ’s latest Instagram Stories posts come amid a flurry of reports and claims about Katie and her new husband Lee.

The couple are only said to have met for the first time last week before getting engaged on Friday and then married over the weekend.

But doubts have already been pouring on how genuine the relationship is.

JJ posted his message alongside a gym selfie (Credit: Instagram/ @johnjoeslater)

‘A symbolic wedding’

Lee has been accused of using AI to doctor his photos, including apparent snaps of himself with Elon Musk and Kim Kardashian.

There’s even been suggestion that he’s a ‘£1,000-a-night-escort’ (Lee did not respond to this claim when contacted for comment by ED!).

Katie has also been accused of not wearing her giant diamond engagement and wedding ring on the correct finger.

And there’s also been reports that the couple’s nuptials, which took place at the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, are not legally binding.

Part-time DJ and celebrant Darryl Rees, who officiated, told the Daily Mail: “What I do is a symbolic wedding. I’m like the showman, and then they get married in the courts with all the paperwork.”

Katie’ s husband Lee Andrews insists the marriage is real (Credit: Instagram)

Katie and Lee, however, have hit back and insisted their marriage is the real deal.

Katie flies home to the UK

In a video posted to his Instagram, Lee said yesterday: “So this is married life and there’s been a bit of confusion about tattoos and rings. Rings are all on the right fingers and tattoos are all on the right hands.

“Anyway, massive love, more love than the world, to Katie, and I’ll see you soon.”

Lee also touched on the wedding day, adding: “We had the most wonderful wedding. We are married. It is official. And I’m the happiest man in the world. That might clear up a lot of the 99% of the junk that’s in my requests.”

Katie is now back in the UK while Lee remains in Dubai.

