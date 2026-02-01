Brutal way Katie Price dumped JJ Slater before marrying new husband ‘revealed’

Katie Price’s ex JJ Slater has opened up about the savage way The Pricey supposedly ended their romance before she married her new man.

MAFS UK star JJ, 32, and Katie, 47, dated for two years until their split just a few weeks ago. Last week though, she tied-the-knot with businessman Lee Andrews. The former glamour model claims to have wed Lee in Dubai having only met him for the first time the week before.

And now, JJ has spoken about how Katie apparently called things off with him, saying the conversation happened “all of a sudden”.

The pair dated for two years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price and ex JJ Slater

JJ and Katie first struck up a romance back in late 2023. And things got serious pretty quickly, with Katie previously sharing she was preparing to start a family with the 32-year-old.

However, after the pair were hit with split rumours at New Year, it was eventfully revealed that Katie and JJ had ended things, before news broke about Katie’s fourth husband Lee.

In a recent interview, JJ recalled the moment Katie apparently dumped him, just weeks before marrying her new man.

Katie got married recently (Credit: Instagram)

‘Kate said that she doesn’t love me’

“We’re just sitting on the sofa watching TV,” JJ – who found fame on MAFS UK in 2023 – told The Sun.

JJ added: “Everything seemed good, to be honest, and then it was probably three or four days into the new year that the conversation kind of just happened where all of a sudden Kate said that she doesn’t love me or is not in love with me anymore.”

He then revealed his reaction and explained: “Obviously when someone says that to you you have no choice but to pack up and leave, and that’s exactly what I did.”

ED! has contacted Katie’s representative for comment.

The pair got married in Dubai (Credit: Instagram)

Katie and new husband Lee

Last week saw Katie and new husband Lee tie the knot in Dubai before Katie flew home to the UK to see her children.

Lee later explained to his followers that he was “wrapping a couple of things up” in Dubai and would then be flying out to the UK to join Katie.

“She had to get back for her children because she’s a good mother and she’s lovely like that. But we are so happy,” he said.

“Our publicists are going to be releasing things and there will be an exclusive I’m sure. I’ll leave that to Katie. But I am in Dubai, and she is in England. And I will be with her tomorrow, and you’ll see us reunite.”

However, he has since made a major U-turn. According to Lee, Katie is now flying out to Dubai to see him, rather than him coming to the UK. He revealed the news while riding around on a buggy in Dubai.

“Waiting for Katie,” he captioned the post. He also said that he would be meeting Katie “at the airport” when she lands. However, he has since deleted the post.

