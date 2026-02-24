Sharon Osbourne ‘makes heartbreaking decision’ after ‘intense family discussions’ following Ozzy’s death

It’s been seven months since Sharon Osbourne lost her beloved husband, Ozzy. Now, according to reports, she has made a big decision over her future.

Rock icon Ozzy died on July 22 last year at the age of 76. His death certificate listed “acute myocardial infarction” and “out of hospital cardiac arrest” under the cause of death section. Underneath, it also stated: “Coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction (Joint Causes).”

Sharon, who married Ozzy in 1982, has been open about her heartbreak and grief since her husband’s death.

Now, in a new update, a report claims that Sharon, 73, has decided to split her time between the UK and the US. Ozzy is buried in the UK, having been laid to rest within the grounds of their Buckinghamshire home, Welders House.

Ozzy, pictured here with Sharon and their daughter Kelly, died last July (Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Sharon Osbourne ‘to split her time in UK and US’ after Ozzy’s death

According to The Sun‘s Entertainment Editor Grant Tucker, Sharon has made the decision to split her time between Britain and the United States, where her family lives. It’s said it came after “intense family discussions”.

According to a source who spoke to Tucker, Sharon will spend “half the year at least” on the West Coast in the US.

So they have held many conversations about what to do.

It’s also claimed that Sharon will “probably just spend most of her time in the US again within a couple of years”.

A source told Tucker: “Sharon had initially stuck with the plan of remaining in the UK like she and Oz had planned, continuing to work, but enjoying her time in their beautiful countryside retreat. Genuinely there was a moving daily moment when Sharon would go out to the small plot by the lake at Welders where Oz was buried to be with him.”

Sharon will reportedly divide her time between the UK and the US (Credit: Aaron Parfitt)

Family ‘discussions held’

The source went on to claim that Sharon’s children, Kelly and Jack, had concerns about their mother following their father’s death.

They added: “Kelly and Jack were both worried about their mum because they know how traumatic the loss of Ozzy has been to her, and also being separated from her grandchildren has been tough.

“So they have held many conversations about what to do, and Sharon has decided that returning to Los Angeles for fifty percent of the time is the right move. It allows her a change of scenery and the chance to celebrate with the grandkids.”

ED! has contacted representatives for Sharon for comment.

Sharon opened up about Ozzy’s death in December (Credit: Piers Morgan Uncensored)

‘I would have just gone with Ozzy’

In December, Sharon opened up about Ozzy’s death during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

When asked by host and friend Piers how her children had supported her following Ozzy’s death, Sharon said: “I wouldn’t have gone through.

“I would have just gone with Ozzy, definitely. I’ve done everything I wanted to do. You know they’ve been unbelievable, just magnificent with me, all three of them.”

