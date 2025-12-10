Sharon Osbourne has made a heartbreaking confession following the death of her husband Ozzy Osbourne in a new interview.

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy died back in July, aged 76.

Sharon and Ozzy were married over four decades (Credit: BBC)

Sharon Osbourne on ‘going with Ozzy’ following his passing

In a new interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, which airs tonight (Wednesday, December 10), Sharon opened up about the passing of Ozzy.

In the chat with Piers, Sharon also makes a heartbreaking confession about how she would have “gone” with Ozzy if it hadn’t been for her children.

Ozzy and Sharon shared three children – Aimee, 42, Kelly, 41, and Jack, 40.

When asked by Piers how her children had supported her following Ozzy’s death, she said: “I wouldn’t have gone through.

“I would have just gone with Ozzy, definitely. I’ve done everything I wanted to do.

“You know they’ve been unbelievable, just magnificent with me, all three of them,” she then said.

Sharon has praised her kids, Kelly, Jack and Aimee, who isn’t pictured (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘They’ve been unbelievable’

Sharon then continued, saying: “Years ago, when I had one of my mental breakdowns, I went into a little facility to help with my head.

She explained that while in the facility, she’d seen two girls in there who’s mothers had died by suicide.

“And I saw the state that these two young women were in and what it had done to their lives, and I thought, I will never, ever, ever do that to my kids.”

Sharon’s previous comments about joint euthanasia

It isn’t the first time Sharon’s made reference to passing away with Ozzy.

In 2007, she told The Mirror: “We believe 100% in euthanasia so [we] have drawn up plans to go to the assisted suicide flat in Switzerland if we ever have an illness that affects our brains. If Ozzy or I ever got Alzheimer’s, that’s it — we’d be off.

“We gathered the kids around the kitchen table, told them our wishes and they’ve all agreed to go with it.”

However, Kelly has cleared up her mum’s comments in recent years, describing it as “[bleep] my mom said to get attention one time.”

Sharon spoke out in a new interview (Credit: Piers Morgan Uncensored)

Sharon Osbourne reveals Ozzy’s final words to her

Elsewhere in the interview, Sharon opened up about her grief following her husband’s passing.

“Everything in my life now is like ish . . . it’s OK, all right. I’m OK. That’s it for now. For so, so many years, we were intertwined,” she said.

“It’s very weird to me. You know, when you love someone that much and you’re grieving for them, it’s what I have to live with, and I’ll get used to it. I will. I have to, you know, things move on.”

Sharon also revealed what Ozzy’s final words to her had been.

“He was up and down to the bathroom all night, and it was like 4.30, and he said, ‘Wake up’. I said, ‘I’m already bloody awake, you’ve woken me up’,” she said.

“And he said, ‘Kiss me’. And then he said, ‘Hug me tight’.

“I can’t help wondering if I should have, could I have? If only I’d have told him I loved him more. If only I’d have held him tighter,” she said.

“And he went downstairs, worked out for 20 minutes, and passed away.”

Sharon said she knew that Ozzy had gone the moment she saw him in their home gym.

“I ran downstairs, and there he was, and they were trying to resuscitate him, and I’m like, ‘Don’t — just leave him. Leave him. You can’t. He’s gone,” she said. “I knew instantly he’d gone. And they tried and tried, and then they took him by helicopter to the hospital and they tried, and it’s like, ‘He’s gone. Just leave him’.”

