Sharon Osbourne reveals husband Ozzy’s five final words to her: ’20 minutes later, he was gone’

Sharon Osbourne has opened up about the death of her husband, Ozzy, almost five months on from his passing.

Ozzy died back in July, aged 76. His passing came just days after he performed at his final concert in Birmingham.

Ozzy and Sharon tied the knot in 1982 (Credit: Lumeimages / SplashNews.com)

Sharon Osbourne on Ozzy’s death

Appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored in an interview airing tonight (Wednesday, December 10), Sharon revealed Ozzy’s final words to her. She also spoke about how she screamed uncontrollably when she found him dead in their home gym.

The 73-year-old TV personality told Piers that Ozzy had woken up in the early hours in their Buckinghamshire home, where he had said his final words to his wife of over four decades.

“He was up and down to the bathroom all night, and it was like 4.30, and he said, ‘Wake up’. I said, ‘I’m already bloody awake, you’ve woken me up’,” she said.

“And he said, ‘Kiss me’. And then he said, ‘Hug me tight’.”

Sharon’s interview airs tonight (Credit: Piers Morgan Uncensored / YouTube)

Sharon Osbourne on the moment Ozzy died

“I can’t help wondering if I should have, could I have?” she continued. “If only I’d have told him I loved him more. If only I’d have held him tighter.

“And he went downstairs, worked out for 20 minutes, and passed away.”

Ozzy would work out on a crosstrainer for 90 minutes every day.

Sharon recalled how she raced to the home gym when she heard yelling from in there.

“He had a heart attack,” she said.

“I ran downstairs, and there he was, and they were trying to resuscitate him, and I’m like, ‘Don’t — just leave him. Leave him. You can’t. He’s gone.

“I knew instantly he’d gone. And they tried and tried, and then they took him by helicopter to the hospital and they tried, and it’s like, ‘He’s gone. Just leave him’.”

Sharon revealed Ozzy’s final words (Credit: BBC)

Sharon on Ozzy’s dreams

In the weeks leading up to his death, Ozzy had been having dreams about people he didn’t know.

“He had told me that he was ­having dreams in the last week of his life. He was seeing people that he never knew,” she said.

“I said, ‘Well, what kind of ­people?’ He goes, ‘All different people. And I just keep walking and walking, and I’m seeing all these different people every night, and I go back there and I’m looking at these people, and they’re looking at me, and nobody’s talking’. And he knew. He was ready.”

The star also insisted that Ozzy knew he was near the end when he performed at Villa Park, Birmingham, in what turned out to be his final concert.

“Very much so, because he’d been so ill this year — terribly, terribly ill. And when we came to England and we were meeting with new doctors here, a new medical team for him, the main doctor said to him, ‘If you do this show, that’s it. You’re not going to get through it’,” she said.

However, Ozzy insisted on doing the show, despite being in “so much pain”, and having battled pneumonia and sepsis.

“He just wanted it so bad to say thank you to everyone. And I think he honestly did know that, he, he was done. That was his time,” she said.

Sharon added that Ozzy was “so happy” after, the happiest she’d seen him in seven years.

