Inside The Osbournes’ first family Christmas without Ozzy as son Jack missing from celebrations

The Osbourne family are about to spend their first Christmas without the iconic Ozzy, after his devastating death earlier this year.

Back in July, the death of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne was announced, leaving fans and celebrities heartbroken. But nobody was just as heartbroken as his own family were.

In the months that followed, Ozzy’s wife, Sharon, alongside two of their children, Jack and Kelly, began speaking about his death, and the impact it has had on them.

But now, five months later, the Osbourne family face their first Christmas without him. Kelly spoke to The Sun, and has given an insight to what that will look like. And why her brother won’t be with them.

The family will have Christmas at Sharon and Ozzy’s home (Credit: Lumeimages / SplashNews.com)

Where will the Osbourne family spend Christmas?

This year, 14 members of the Osbourne clan will celebrate Christmas at Sharon and Ozzy’s Buckinghamshire house.

Kelly, who also has a sister, Aimee, admitted that the family will have a “proper English Christmas” which she “loves” as it’s very different to the holiday’s in LA. The meal with be cooked by Ozzy’s eldest son Louis, who he shared with ex-wife Thelma Riley.

After their huge feast, the family will “have crackers and all watch the King’s speech”. And it seems Kelly is forcing everyone to get into the festive spirit by ordering everyone “matching pyjamas” so they can all sit “in front of the telly”.

Jack won’t be with the family (Credit: YouTube)

Will Jack Osbourne be in the UK for Christmas?

However, one person who is set to miss out on the Osbourne family Christmas is Kelly’s brother Jack.

Just a few weeks ago, Jack left the I’m A Celebrity jungle. When he got out, he and his wife announced they were expecting another baby.

So, instead of coming back to the UK, Jack will be spending his time in LA with his own little family. However, Kelly insisted that doesn’t mean he will be left out of the occasion.

She said: “But he will be on FaceTime. Then Mum is leaving two days after Christmas to be with him.”

So, it appears Jack won’t be away from his family for too long!

Sharon will be getting a new puppy (Credit: YouTube)

Kelly reveals special gift for mum Sharon

As it’s the very first Christmas without Ozzy Osbourne, it’s only natural for Kelly to want her mum to feel the love from everyone else. Ozzy wasn’t the only loss the family faced this year, as they also said goodbye to their dog, Elvis, in October.

And now, Kelly has revealed she has got Sharon a new little puppy to cheer her up – along with a bunch of other gifts.

She revealed: “I’m getting her a new puppy because this year we lost Elvis, which is really hard. It’s a Pomapoo.” A Pomapoo is a mix of Pomeranian and miniature Poodle.

Kelly continued: “She knows she is getting the dog, so it’s not going to ruin the surprise.”

Other items Kelly has bought for Sharon are a selection of “bespoke” gifts. This includes special moth bags, gardening equipment and a huge new chocolate jar.

Kelly has struggled with her grief (Credit: YouTube)

How is Kelly feeling about Christmas?

Kelly spoke about the Osbourne family Christmas while she was at Juliet Sear’s baking range launch at Fortnum and Mason.

She admitted that she “just wants to get through Christmas without crying” and that she has been doing “a lot of charity work” to keep her “busy” in the lead-up to the day.

But as she looks towards 2026, Kelly confirmed she has no plans to move away as she “wouldn’t leave” her dad behind.

Kelly explained: “Grief is a hard thing. You never know when it’s going to take you out. It is the hardest thing you will ever go through in life. I will never ever be the girl I was before.”

Read more: Sharon Osbourne admits she thought about ‘going with Ozzy’ following his death

What do you think about the Osbourne family’s plans for Christmas? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts.