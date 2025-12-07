I’m A Celebrity star Jack Osbourne has revealed the exciting news that his wife is pregnant with their second baby.

Jack was booted off the ITV show on earlier this week, along with Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley. And after being reunited with his beloved wife Aree, he has revealed that the couple are expecting their second child together.

The I’m A Celeb star is set to become a dad again (Credit: ITV)

Jack Osbourne’s wife pregnant with second baby

In a recent interview Jack confirmed that his wife Aree is pregnant with their second child. The pair first met on a dating app back in 2019 and went on to marry in 2023. They welcomed their first child Maple in 2022.

Jack is also a dad to Pearl, 13, Andy, 10, and Minnie, seven, with his ex-wife Lisa Stelly. And now, Jack has revealed he is to become a dad again with Aree.

“It’s awesome. It’s been partly a healthy distraction, partly healing — probably in that kind of ‘full cycle’ category, in a weird way,” he said in a recent interview.

Jack and wife ‘super excited’

Talking to The Sun, Jack continued: “It’s very much taken energy out of the grieving side of things and parked in a bit more hopefulness.”

He continued : “It’s been easy for me. It’s been a lot harder for my wife! We’re super-excited. It was sort of planned, I should say. It was maybe a little earlier than expected.”

Jack also said that he and Aree wanted more children together and fell pregnant “miraculously”.

He was voted out the show last week (Credit: ITV)

Jack’s I’m A Celebrity exit

Speaking to Ant and Dec after his I’m A Celebrity exit, Jack admitted he was thrilled to have found “11 new friends” in the UK.

He said: “It feels good to be out, I’m tired of camp life but it was amazing. I think connecting with people, it was such a great way. I don’t have a huge amount of friends in England and so it’s great to come away with new friends.”

Jack also said: “The support from my campmates and it was nice to unplug. Although I’m probably more plugged in than ever 24/7. To have that space, no distraction from the outside world in nature, it’s hard in camp but it was basic living which was good for me.”

He also opened up about how he needed the “basic living””on offer in camp following the death of his father, Ozzy Osbourne. The presenter went on to say that he wants Celebs Go Dating star Tom Read Wilson to win and be crowned King of the Jungle.’

