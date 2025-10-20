Sharon Osbourne has been dealt another devastating blow, just two and a half months after the death of her beloved husband, Ozzy.

The star, 73, shared a heartfelt tribute to her pet pooch, who passed away this week, on Instagram.

Sharon Osbourne pays tribute as her dog, Elvis, dies

Taking to Instagram last night (Sunday, October 15), Sharon announced the sad news that her beloved pet pooch, Elvis, has died.

The star shared a string of photos of Elvis for her 2.8 million followers to see.

In the first photo, Sharon could be seen cuddling Elvis. The second photo showed Sharon and Elvis – in his own dog bed – on the set of a TV talk show.

A third photo showed Sharon, Ozzy and Elvis posing for a photo together, and a fourth photo showed Elvis and Ozzy sharing a cuddle.

“I can’t believe I am posting this, but my darling Elvis passed away this week,” Sharon captioned the post.

“He gave me 14 precious years. He was by my side until the end. Rest in peace my darling boy!”

Sharon has been left heartbroken by the death of her dog (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Fans send their support to Sharon Osbourne following the death of her dog

Thousands of Sharon’s followers took to the comment section to send their support.

“May Ozzy watch over him till y’all meet again,” one fan commented.

“So so sorry for your loss,” another said.

“We are so sorry to hear about Elvis’ passing. Thinking of you and your family and sending love. Elvis will live on in every beautiful memory you shared,” animal rights organisation PETA wrote.

“My sweet guy. What a year [broken heart emoji],” another follower said.

“I am sorry about the loss of Elvis. The loss of a dog is sometimes as painful as the loss of a person. For you, too many losses in a span of a few months. Bear up your tough,” a fifth added.

Ozzy died in July (Credit: Lumeimages / SplashNews.com)

Jack Osbourne shares update on his mum

The sad news comes just weeks after Sharon’s son, Jack, issued an update on how his mum’s doing following Ozzy’s death.

Speaking on Good Morning America earlier this month, Jack was asked about Sharon.

“You know, when people have been asking me that question, I say: ‘She’s okay, but she’s not okay,'” he said.

The father-of-four said that Sharon can “feel the affection and appreciation” from fans, adding: “Oh my God, yeah. I know she feels the love.”

Continuing, he said: “None of us expected it to be like this, with that outpour of love. Every child sits there and kind of has this thought about one day that parents won’t be there, and what will that be like?

“It’s just a part of being human. We just didn’t think of it. It was a different weight to it, you know?”

