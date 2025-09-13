Sharon Osbourne shared a heartbreaking statement on Instagram last night (Friday, September 12), speaking out for the first time since Ozzy‘s death in July.

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy, Sharon’s husband of over 40 years, died in July at the age of 76.

Sharon Osbourne shares sad statement after Ozzy’s death

Taking to Instagram this morning, Sharon shared a statement about “finding her footing” again following Ozzy’s death.

The star, 72, shared a video of herself and daughter Kelly enjoying some falconry.

“I’m still having trouble finding the words to express how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and support you’ve shown on social media. Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know. None of it has gone unnoticed; in fact, it’s carried me through many nights,” Sharon captioned the post.

‘I’m still having trouble finding the words’

The sad statement then continued.

“Though I’m still finding my footing, I wanted to share some glorious creatures I had the chance to spend an afternoon with,” she then wrote.

“The connection you make with these powerful birds is built entirely on trust and confidence. They’ll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them. It’s a bond I know all too well, and the experience was nothing short of magical,” she then continued.

“I love you all, and I thank you deeply for the otherworldly amount of love you continue to send my way.”

Fans send their love

Sharon’s fans and followers sent the star their love and support in the comment section.

“The world loves you Momma Osbourne,” one fan commented.

“We all love you Sharon!!!” another wrote.

“Sending so much love! Owls are great for healing,” a third then added.

“You beautiful soul, sending so much love to you all,” Emma Bunton also gushed in the comment section.

Sharon’s statement comes after daughter Kelly shared a video of the mother-daughter-duo enjoying some falconry together this week.

