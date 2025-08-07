Sharon Osbourne’s privacy ‘invaded’ as pictures of Ozzy’s grave published online: ‘Let this man rest in peace’

Fans of Ozzy Osbourne have been left appalled after photos of the late rocker’s grave have been published online.

Heavy metal icon Ozzy passed away last month aged 76. The Black Sabbath frontman’s sad death came just weeks after his final, farewell gig in Birmingham.

Following his death, fans travelled to Birmingham for his funeral procession and Ozzy was then laid to rest at the grounds of his mansion in Buckinghamshire.

And now, photos of Ozzy’s grave have been revealed – but fans have been left disgusted.

Photos have been released online of Ozzy’s final resting place (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Where is Ozzy Osbourne buried?

After Ozzy’s death, he was laid to rest at his Buckinghamshire mansion, that sprawls across 350 acres.

He had previously told his famous family, including wife Sharon Osbourne, he wanted to be buried “in a nice garden somewhere, with a tree planted over my head”.

And now, American publication TMZ has released photos of Ozzy’s grave, seemingly taken from a drone.

The snaps show his grave surrounded by bouquets of stunning purple flowers. A small tree is also planted close to the head of the grave, which overlooks the Osbourne lake. A floral tribute that Kelly shared, reading Ozzy [bleep]ing Osbourne, sits opposite Ozzy’s grave.

Of course, TMZ faced backlash at the end of last year when it published pictures of Liam Payne’s body following his tragic death.

Kelly shared a picture of the floral tribute following her dad’s burial – but not the actual grave site (Credit: Instagram)

‘Absolutely no need for this’

The publication uploaded the story to its Instagram, and people soon rushed to the comments section to share their disgust.

“So no privacy for the family then? Absolutely no need for this,” fumed one person.

Someone else added: “Absolutely disgusting you’ve taken these photos or whoever. Let the man rest in peace and his family need prayers and privacy.” A third chimed in: “Omg, invasion of privacy.”

“Why do people have a drone just to see where he is? It’s not for us to know,” said another. “Wow. Let this man rest in peace,” said another. “Omg, invasion of privacy,” another commented.

The Black Sabbath star died last month aged 76 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ozzy’s cause of death

Earlier this week, Ozzy’s cause of death was shared. On Tuesday (August 5), his death certificate was published online. It referred to him as a songwriter, performer and rock legend.

It was also revealed to list “acute myocardial infarction” and “out of hospital cardiac arrest” under the cause of death section. Coronary heart disease and Parkinson’s were also a factor in his death.

Ozzy’s son Jack also paid tribute to his father for the first time following his death this week. He explained that his heart had “hurt too much” to return to social media before that point.

“He was so many things to so many people. But, I was so lucky and blessed to be a part of a very small group that got to call him Dad,” he wrote. “My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude.”

