Ozzy Osbourne will star in a one-off documentary, Coming Home, which is set to air later this month. It comes weeks after patriarch Ozzy died aged 76.

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home will feature as a one-hour film and will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Monday, 18 August at 9pm.

It’s set to give fans an insight into the last three years of the Black Sabbath legend’s life with access to the whole family, including wife Sharon Osborurne and children Jack and Kelly Osbourne.

Kelly, Ozzy, Sharon and Jack Osbourne at the Pride of Britain Awards in 2015 (Credit: Splash News)

Ozzy Osbourne Coming Home documentary

The film will show Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon’s bid to move back to the UK. Ozzy’s battle to perform one last time amid his health issues will feature, too.

It comes after Ozzy performed one final time, at Black Sabbath’s huge July 5 homecoming gig in Birmingham. Alongside the band, it featured some of the biggest names in rock and metal. Just over two weeks later, on July 22, he died at home surrounded by his family.

It was first conceived as a series, Home to Roost, which was announced in 2022. However, as Ozzy’s health deteriorated, it evolved into a one-off film.

‘Full of love, laughter and tears’

According to the BBC, “The film is full of love, laughter and tears and the kind of unforgettable family moments that we’ve come to expect from the Osbournes. It’s a remarkably candid and uplifting tribute to one of the world’s true icons, and documents the first family of rock as they are forced to accept, that, as Kelly says in the film, ‘Iron Man wasn’t really made of iron.'”

Clare Sillery, BBC Head of Commissioning, Documentaries, said they were “honoured” to have filmed with the Osbournes. She added: “We hope it brings comfort and joy to Ozzy’s fans and viewers as they remember and celebrate his extraordinary life.”

Ozzy fans during his funeral procession (Credit: Splash News)

Ben Wicks and Colin Barr, Executive Producers at Expectation, described working on the film as a “privilege”.

They added: “Ozzy was loved by millions around the world not just for his music, but for his sense of mischief and his honesty all of which we saw plenty of in the final years of his life. But one thing shone through even more brightly to us. That was Ozzy’s intense love for his exceptional family who were by his side through it all.”

Earlier this week, Ozzy’s cause of death was shared. On Tuesday (August 5), his death certificate, which referred to him as a songwriter, performer and rock legend, was revealed to list “acute myocardial infarction” and “out of hospital cardiac arrest” under the cause of death section.

Underneath, it also lists: “Coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction (Joint Causes).”

Family members, friends and fans have paid tribute

Numerous famous friends, as well as musicians influenced by Ozzy, came out to pay tribute to the star. Fans travelled to Birmingham for his funeral procession last week (July 30), too.

In a private burial, his family and friends gathered to lay him to rest near the Osbourne lake in his 250-acre home the next day.

Yesterday (August 6), son Jack paid tribute to his father for the first time following his death. He explained that his heart had “hurt too much” to return to social media before that point.

“He was so many things to so many people. But, I was so lucky and blessed to be a part of a very small group that got to call him Dad,” he wrote. “My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude.

“I got 14,501 days with that man and I know that is such a blessing.”

Last week, daughter Kelly thanked fans for the support they showed the family. She wrote: “I’ve sat down to write this a hundred times and still don’t know if the words will ever feel like enough. But from the bottom of my heart, thank you.

She added: “Knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference. I’m holding on tight to the love, the light, and the legacy left behind.”

