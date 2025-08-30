Singer Peter Andre has declared “everyone makes mistakes” as he addresses his nice guy image, a fortnight after ex-wife Katie Price appeared to take aim at his “saintly” reputation.

Katie and Peter met on I’m A Celebrity… in 2004 and married the following year. They had two children – Junior, 20, and Princess, 18 – before divorcing in 2009.

In the years that followed, the pair have been embroiled in the mother of all feuds. And things heightened recently when Katie was apparently banned from appearing in her daughter’s reality TV show, The Princess Diaries.

Peter Andre’s ex-wife Katie Price recently admitted to her ‘sins’ (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price’s ‘saints and sinners’ rant

Two weeks ago, Katie appeared to question Pete’s “saintly” image in a scathing Instagram post. He has always been the more clean cut of the two, with a court allegedly awarding him custody of their children when Katie went off the rails.

Earlier this month, she shared: “I know I will always be seen as a Sinner. That’s fair, I allowed myself to fall into a reliance on drugs and alcohol. At times I was not the mother I should have been while I struggled with mental illness. I have been at times a poor friend, an awful sibling, and an untrustworthy partner. I’ve self-medicated, been unfaithful, damaged myself and those that I love.”

Katie then added: “Then there are the ‘Saints’. Some are genuine and some have helped me. But some Saints are not who they would have you believe they are. They have a carefully managed image which must be exhausting to maintain. Some Saints are fake. They play the victim and to succeed in life they need a villain…or at least a Sinner.

“Without the Sinner they don’t get to be the Saint. As a Sinner – I sometimes get bored of these Saints. But maybe I should feel sorry for them, It must be such hard work having to pretend all the time.”

Peter Andre has now revealed that he’s made ‘mistakes’ (Credit: YouTube)

‘Nobody’s perfect,’ Peter Andre admits

Now, Pete has addressed his nice guy image, without directly mentioning the attack from his ex-wife. In fact, when asked about Katie, Peter is said to have politely asked the interviewer to “move on”.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Peter, 52, did address his ‘saintly’ image, though. He said: “Well, look, nobody’s perfect. No one’s perfect in this world. Everyone makes mistakes. But you get the measure of me by meeting me.

“You’ll either think I’m too talkative and annoying, or you’ll think, he’s alright, he’s harmless. But over a period of time you build a picture of someone, it’s about consistency.”

Peter and Katie split in 2009 (Credit: Cover Images)

More ‘baseless allegations’ will be addressed by Pete

Pete previously hit out at his ex in a bombshell statement, stating: “For 16 years, I have stayed silent in the face of repeated lies from my ex-wife and her family, out of respect for my children and loved ones, but staying silent has been incredibly frustrating. That ends today.”

He then shared details about the previous custody arrangement that saw Junior and Princess go to live with him and wife Emily. And said that there are more “baseless allegations” that he will address “in the coming months”.

