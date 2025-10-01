Pete Wicks declares ‘she’s so special’ as he gushes about Jowita Przystal following steamy on-stage kiss

Pete Wicks has gushed about his former Strictly Come Dancing partner Jowita Przystal – weeks after they shared a steamy on-stage kiss.

Two weeks ago (September 19) Pete Wicks and his best pal Sam Thompson took their Staying Relevant podcast to the O2 Arena for a live show.

The sold-out, action-packed night included a dance between Pete and Jowita. And during it, they appeared to kiss numerous times, sparking rumours that she may be his girlfriend.

And now, Pete has opened up about the dance, gushing about his former Strictly partner.

Pete and Jowita met a year ago (Credit: YouTube)

Pete Wicks and Jowita relationship

Last year, Pete and Jowita were partnered together on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, making it the whole way to the semi-final.

But throughout their time on the show they sparked rumours that they may have been in a relationship. However, the pair always declined the rumours.

At the time, Pete was in a relationship with Maura Higgins, but that came to an end after she accused Pete of “cheating”.

Two weeks ago, Pete and Jowita appeared to share a few steamy on-stage kisses while performing live at the O2. However, following relationship rumours, insiders insisted they were just really good friends.

And now, Pete’s got nothing but praise for Jowita as he lifts the lid on their relationship.

Pete has praised Jowita (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Pete praises Jowita

Speaking on the latest episode of the Staying Relevant Podcast, Pete and Sam were debriefing their night at the O2, when conversation turned to Pete’s dance with Jowita.

Pete admitted that they had rehearsed the dance around seven times, and during four of them he had actually dropped Jowita.

He said: “We have to thank Jowita for the amount of work she put into it. Darling Jowita. To get me to a point that I could even put one foot in front of the other on the stage was just incredible. I didn’t drop her, thank [bleep].”

While he didn’t directly mention their kiss, Pete went on to admit he wouldn’t have got through it without Jowita, revealing how special she is.

The former TOWIE star explained: “It could have been a disaster. But we got through it and all of that is completely down to Jowita. She is one of the most special people. She’s so special, genuinely. Everything she did was just [bleep]ing incredible.”

Jowita and Pete appeared to kiss on-stage (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Pete’s backing Jowita this Strictly season

When the conversation turned to Strictly, Pete admitted he was going to the first live show to support Jowita, and his close friend Vicky Pattison.

“I’m going for Jowita and Vicky. I’m looking forward to it, I have seen bits of Vicky’s. So, you know Jowita has Ross King, who I don’t know. But I have spoken to her and she says they laugh more than they dance.

“They’re having a great time. She’s got a great partner. So, she’s very happy.”

In the previous episode, before the partnerships were announced, Pete admitted one of the stars get an “unfair advantage” because they “get to dance with Jowita”.

