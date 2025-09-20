Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal have seemingly confirmed their romance following months of rumours, after sharing a passionate kiss on stage last night (Friday, September 19).

Jowita, 31, and Pete, 36, first sparked dating rumours after dancing together on Strictly Come Dancing last year.

Jowita and Pete met on Strictly last year (Credit: BBC)

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal kiss on stage

Last night, Strictly stars Pete and Jowita seemingly confirmed the dating rumours that had surrounded them for months by sharing not one, not two, but three passionate kisses live on stage in front of thousands of people.

Pete and close pal Sam Thompson were hosting a live version of their podcast, Staying Relevant, at the O2 Arena in London last night.

During the show, Sam and Pete welcomed Strictly dancer Jowita onto the stage.

She and Pete then performed a steamy routine that they had been planning to perform in the Strictly final, which they’d narrowly missed out on last year.

In a video obtained by the Daily Mail, Pete and Jowita kissed three times during their routine, drawing screams from the audience.

Pete and Jowita sparked dating rumours last year |(Credit: BBC)

Jowita and Pete ‘confirm’ dating rumours

During their time on Strictly together, Pete and Jowita were surrounded by dating rumours. However, TOWIE star Pete was dating Maura Higgins at the time.

Their romance wasn’t to last, though, and reportedly ended earlier this year.

Speaking to the publication, a source claimed: “Pete and Jowita are now an item, they’ve been dating for a few weeks. They kept things professional on Strictly; there was no crossover with Maura.

“But once Pete was single, they grew close again, and recently the relationship has blossomed into something more,” they then continued.

“You could tell something is going on between them during their routine – it was extremely raunchy and dance partners don’t usually kiss quite like that,” they then added.

ED! has contacted Pete and Jowita’s representatives for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pete Wicks (@p_wicks01)

Pete Wicks sparks Jowita Przystal romance rumours

Last month, Pete sent fans into a frenzy when he confessed on his podcast that he’s “in love” with someone new.

During the podcast, Pete and Sam took a lie detector test. When asked if he was in love with anyone, Pete said no. However, the lie detector claimed otherwise.

“Pete’s in love with somebody. Find her! Find her! Pete’s in love secretly, and I think I know who it is,” Sam crowed.

“You know exactly who it is, I literally told you the [bleep]ing story – she’s not replied. Why would you put that question in there? That was not on the [bleep]ing list!” Pete said.

Later in the month, Pete shared a heartfelt birthday message for Jowita on Instagram.

Sharing a string of snaps of the duo, he wrote: “Happy birthday @jowitaprzystal – I am so blessed and grateful to have you in my life. My pocket rocket,” along with a heart emoji.

“WAIT IS THIS A HARD LAUNCH???” one fan gushed. “This is 100% who he’s in love with,” another said.

