Pete Wicks fans convinced mystery woman he’s ‘in love’ with is Strictly pal as he ‘hard launches’ romance

Fans of Pete Wicks are certain that he’s confirmed his new romance with Strictly Come Dancing partner Jowita Przystał.
Reality TV star Pete has had a wild love life and has enjoyed a slew of relationships with several high-profile women over the years. Last year, Pete and Jowita were faced with romance rumours after being partners on Strictly – something he later shut down.
What’s more, earlier this month, Pete appeared to confirm that he is “in love” with a new woman. And now, Pete’s fans think they know exactly who the new mystery woman is: Jowita.
Pete Wicks ‘hard launches’ romance with Jowita Przystał
On Friday (August 22), Pete took to his Instagram and shared a slew of snaps of him and Jowita since meeting on Strictly last year.
One photo showed the pair dancing on the show, striking a steamy pose on the dancefloor. He also uploaded a stunning selfie as well as snaps from nights out together.
In the caption, Pete gushed over Jowita as she celebrated her birthday and wrote: “It was never about dancing…it was about the person.”
He added: “Happy birthday @jowitaprzystal – I am so blessed and grateful to have you in my life. My pocket rocket,” along with a heart emoji.
‘This is 100% who he’s in love with’
Pete’s fans were left in a frenzy following his tribute to Jowita, with many convinced that he had ‘hard launched’ their romance.
WAIT IS THIS A HARD LAUNCH???
One person declared in the comments section: “You two look like you belong together just saying.” Referring to Pete’s recent “love” confession, a second fan wrote: “This is 100% who he’s in love with.”
Another follower proclaimed: “WAIT IS THIS A HARD LAUNCH???” A fourth then replied: “Exactly my thoughts.” Showing their support, someone else penned: “We were always team Pete and Jowita!”
Pete ‘in love’ with new woman
Earlier this month, Pete appeared to let slip that he is “in love” with someone new.
On his Staying Relevant podcast, Pete and co-host Sam Thompson took a lie detector test. Sam asked: “Are you in love with somebody right now?” While Pete said no, the waiting polygrapher gave a thumbs down to indicate that the star was lying.
Pete’s in love with somebody. Find her!
An excited Sam then said: “Ahhh I knew it! And that’s all we’re going to say.” When asked why he had lied, Pete admitted: “I don’t know, it just came to my head, it’s a [bleep]ing lie.”
Sam then declared: “Pete’s in love with somebody. Find her! Find her! Pete’s in love secretly and I think I know who it is.” Pete replied deadpan: “You know exactly who it is, I literally told you the [bleep]ing story – she’s not replied. Why would you put that question in there? That was not on the [bleep]ing list!”
