Pete Wicks was quizzed about a potential “love bubble” with Jowita Przystal as they appeared on This Morning today.

The Strictly Come Dancing stars, who are gearing up for week seven of the competition, spoke to Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary about their journey so far.

However, Alison was quick to ask the pair about the love rumours surrounding them. Thanks to their sizzling chemistry on the dance floor, some fans have speculated whether Pete and Jowita are dating behind the scenes.

But it’s not what it seems.

Pete and Jowita shut down romance rumours on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal on This Morning today

Former TOWIE star Pete admitted he and Jowita have been in a “bubble” and in their “own little world” on the show.

Host Alison asked the pair: “Is it a love bubble?”

We have great chemistry and we’ve become such good friends.

Pete quickly replied: “It’s not a love bubble, unfortunately.”

He then joked, looking at his watch: “That was about 30 seconds before you went in for it,” to which Alison said: “I was straight in there!”

Pete continued: “No, it’s not a love bubble. We have great chemistry and we’ve become such good friends. She’s one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met.”

Jowita and Pete have chemistry on the dance floor (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Alison then asked further: “Has it been annoying all these love rumours?”

Pete said: “It’s always the same. I’m used to it. That’s all anyone is really interested in, is that side of stuff.

“But we don’t really listen to all that.”

Dermot and Alison then jokingly blamed Pete’s best friend and This Morning regular Sam Thompson for fuelling the rumours!

Dermot said: “It’s Sam’s fault. He comes on and goes, ‘totally in love!’ and he’s bouncing off the walls.”

Alison quizzed Pete and Jowita on the romance rumours (Credit: ITV)

Pete replied: “I blame Sam for most things that happen in my life. But no, it’s not like that. We’ve become such great friends and that really helps us with the dancing.”

It comes after Jowita also shut down rumours of a romance with Pete. Speaking to OK! Magazine at the Pride of Britain Awards, she said: “We’re very good friends, and I love him so much as a brother, and I think we’re going to stay friends for life, to be honest.”

