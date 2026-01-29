Pete Wicks responds to engagement rumours as he declares ‘I absolutely adore her’

Rumours have been flying that Pete Wicks is engaged to former Strictly partner Jowita Przystal after pictures of them flashing a ring together went viral.

Ever since they appeared on the BBC dance show together, fans have been desperate for Pete and Jowita to get together away from the show. While he was on Strictly, though, Pete was in a relationship with Maura Higgins – who was on I’m A Celebrity at the time.

However, it wasn’t long before Pete and Maura went their separate ways, after she accused him of cheating. And fans immediately wanted Pete and Jowita to become a thing. And there have been some photos that have suggested they may be pretty serious…

Pete has broken his silence (Credit: YouTube)

Pete Wicks responds to rumours he is engaged

On today’s episode (January 29) of Staying Relevant podcast, hosted by Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks, the former TOWIE star was asked if he was engaged. As it turns out, images have been doing the rounds of him and Jowita as she flashes a huge ring.

However, it seems Sam actually had no idea about the rumours – until they were reading an email sent from a viewer.

Sam described the photo that had been sent: “What I am seeing here is a Facebook post from the ‘British A-list’, which I imagine is some sort of celebrity profile. The caption on the post says: ‘Sometimes love doesn’t shout, it simply shines. With one quiet gesture, Jowita showed the world what words never could. A raised left hand, a sparkling ring, and Pete Wicks holding her close.

“There is then a photo of Pete and Jowita, which I imagine must be AI generated. But it looks so [bleep]ing real.”

Pete jokingly confirmed: “Yeah, we are engaged. Look. This has been doing the rounds for a while. AI is absolutely wild. Obviously, Jowita and I are not engaged.

“She sent me this last week because it is going around everywhere. As AI goes, it’s not a bad one. That picture – the original – was actually taken outside the It Takes Two studio in Elstree a fair while ago. But unfortunately, we are not engaged.”

However, Pete went on to heap praise onto Jowita. He explained: “We are exceptionally good friends. I absolutely adore her. But we are not getting married.

“It’s absolutely wild. So, just to squash any rumours, we are not engaged. We are not dating – we really are not. She is my friend.”

There have been images going around of Pete and Jowita (Credit: YouTube)

Is he dating Jowita?

While fans will be disappointed to hear Pete Wicks and Jowita aren’t actually together, he did recently say 2026 could be the year he settles down – after a rollercoaster relationship history.

Rumours of a romance between Jowita and Pete began circulating like crazy a few months ago, when they shared a kiss during their dance performance at the o2 arena, where Sam and Pete were doing a live podcast.

It took a while before either of them commented on it. But during another episode of their podcast, Sam clarified it was a “choreographed” kiss.

He told listeners: “By the way, it was choreography, that kiss. I think we should put that out there right now” to which Pete responded: “Yeah, it was part of the choreography.”

So, unfortunately for fans, it seems Pete and Jowita are just friends after all…

