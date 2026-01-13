Pete Wicks health update after star knocked ‘unconscious’ in horror accident

Pete Wicks has revealed he had a horror accident over the Christmas period that knocked him unconscious. And even led to him not leaving his house for a few days.

Not that long ago, Pete revealed that he had a “fall” while at an event. But it seems another accident has taken place mere weeks later. And it sounds like it was a very scary time.

The 37-year-old opened up to best pal Sam Thompson on their podcast, Staying Relevant, admitting he ended up with burned eyelids.

Pete was ‘unconscious’ after the fall (Credit: YouTube)

Pete Wicks reveals horror accident

On the new episode of the podcast, Pete spoke to Sam about how he spent his Christmas, after previously revealing he likes to be alone at the holidays.

Pete explained he went to visit his mum, Tracey, and spent some time playing “card games” with her, before heading home. And when he got home, he “started drinking a lot”.

He explained: “I had a couple of bottles of red wine. Then I had a couple of Guinness. And then, I thought, well it’s Christmas. So I had a bit of Tequila. It was nice. And a lovely bottle of rum. I really just went for it.”

Then, Pete sat down to watch some TV. But halfway through his show, he got up to “refill his drink” when a horror accident occurred when he didn’t see his dog, Eric.

He revealed: “I got up to refill my drink. And as I done that – I’ve got wooden floor. I was quite drunk and I didn’t see Eric. So, I fell over Eric. I had a fall.”

When Sam was about to joke about how Pete had another fall so soon after the last, Pete interrupted him to tell him how much “worse” this one was.

He explained: “I was unconscious. I woke up with Eric licking my face. It’s quite dangerous. And it gets worse.

“I had candles on the coffee table. So, I had pulled a candle onto my face and had wax burn across all of my eye. I had taken off the skin of all of my eyelid and all under my eye.”

Sam, couldn’t help but find imagining the whole situation funny, and even apologised as he “didn’t know why” he was laughing.

Pete went on to explain that he “burnt the entire” of his eyelid and under-eye. And when he woke up he had “black wax” across his face.

As a result, the former Strictly star “didn’t leave the house” from Christmas Day until New Year’s Eve because his face was “quite swollen and quite pink.”

However, Pete remained just glad that he “didn’t go blind”, especially with his eye trouble that he has previously opened up about.

Pete shocked Sam with his fall news (Credit: YouTube)

Pete reveals horror accident details

When Pete had finished describing what had happened, Sam still couldn’t understand how it turned out so badly.

Pete admitted: “I’ve got quite a thick, wooden, heavy coffee table. And it’s quite low down. So I hit it with a quite a bit of impact because I had already fallen most of the way.

“I just went down and cracked my head. Literally, all my cheekbone. And as I’ve done that, obviously probably pulled the candle down on me.”

Later, Pete admitted that he wasn’t expecting it, and because he was “quite drunk” he didn’t even realise the severity of it straight away.

Getting more concerned, Sam asked if they “need to be worried” over the amount of falls he is having.

Pete admitted that he had “three major falls” in 2025, as well as “a lot” of minor ones. But he thinks his “depth perception” in his eyes could be off. And he confirmed he is going to get it checked.

