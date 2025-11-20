Piers Morgan awkwardly confuses Pete Wicks with his ‘gym bunny’ during live TV blunder

Piers Morgan’s awkward blunder left Pete Wicks stunned into silence on the latest episode of Lorraine.

The controversial broadcaster joined the ITV show to speak about his book Woke Is Dead today (November 20). Lorraine Kelly was also in the company of reality TV star Pete, who recently interviewed PM Kier Starmer about mental health and parenting for his podcast.

As the Scottish host linked to Pete’s imminent appearance, Piers laughed: “There’s my gym bunny!”

There was no real response from last year’s Strictly Come Dancing favourite though, he merely folded his arms and smiled.

Why did Piers Morgan mix up Pete Wicks with Joe Wicks?

Nothing was said for a long time after that. Pete is not necessarily known for his “gym bunny” figure or machismo, and Piers’ callout was ignored.

Piers proceeded to take down woke culture for the rest of his time on Lorraine. But just before heading off, he acknowledged the mistake he’d made.

“Oh by the way, a little bit embarrassing but I thought that was Joe Wicks earlier, not Pete Wicks!” he told Lorraine.

“So when I said he’s my gym bunny, I meant that he and I used to swap Peloton numbers because mine used to break all these records. He used to message me going, ‘How the hell are you doing these numbers?’ I went, ‘Because I’m an animal in the gym!’ I thought that’s who it was! Who’s Pete Wicks? Who is he? Which one’s he, are they related?”

Chuckling away, the talkshow host replied: “Please don’t ever change”.

Who is Joe Wicks?

Joe, who was definitely not a guest on Lorraine this morning, is a famous fitness coach.

Self-dubbed ‘The Body Coach’, the bearded star originally garnered social media attention for short recipe and home workout clips.

The Covid-19 lockdown was when he really exploded onto the scene though. Joe led the live ‘PE with Joe’ sessions online for families and they became a healthy distraction from all that was going on in the UK.

One class in particular achieved a Guinness World Record, with close to a million people tuning in. By doing these, he helped to raise £585,000 for the NHS and was subsequently awarded an MBE for his work.

Joe Wicks received an MBE in 2020 (Credit: Splash News)

What has Joe Wicks said about his MBE?

“I’m so proud that I’ve done something which helps so many people,” he told PA at the time.

“To all the children, the parents, the dinner ladies, the school teachers, everybody who took part in any one of my workouts, thank you for being there.”

Joe emotionally reflected: “My childhood and how I grew up, if you met me as a little boy you’d have thought, he’s not going to go anywhere, he’s not going to do anything great.

“But I’ve turned it around and I really am proud I’ve become this person who’s helping people.”

