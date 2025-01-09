Inside Pete Wicks’ career reinvention – from £1m debt and cheating scandals to Strictly success and becoming ‘the new Paul O’Grady’

Pete Wicks – once infamous for his bad-boy reputation and reality TV dramas, now has an unbelievable career and has undergone a remarkable transformation.
Now, with his stint on Strictly Come Dancing, a burgeoning career in animal welfare, and the public falling for his softer side, the 37-year-old has rewritten his narrative from “bad boy” to “national sweetheart.”
The Only Way is Essex
Pete burst onto the scene in 2015 as part of ITV’s The Only Way Is Essex.
Introduced as a friend of James Lock, his rugged looks, long hair, and tattooed “Pirate Pete” persona immediately made him a standout. While he thought his stint would be short-lived, the producers had other ideas.
His relationships with Megan McKenna, Shelby Tribble, and Chloe Sims became central to the show’s drama.
However, Pete’s reputation took a hit when he was caught texting other women behind Megan’s back.
This scandal earned him the “bad boy” label.
But Pete’s quick wit and charisma kept him in the spotlight. Moments of vulnerability, such as supportively mouthing lyrics during Megan’s Christmas performance, hinted at the softer side he would later become known for.
Leaving TOWIE
By 2021, Pete had had enough of TOWIE. Speaking candidly on the Not My Bagg podcast, he said:
“I was starting to become the Ian Beale of TOWIE, just this sort of drunk in the corner, so it was definitely time for me to [bleep] do one.”
Leaving the show didn’t just mean stepping away from reality drama – it also coincided with personal and financial challenges.
His company, PW Promotions Ltd, collapsed with debts of £100,000.
Meanwhile, his clothing brand, co-founded with TOWIE co-star Jake Hall, amassed losses nearing £800,000.
But Pete’s determination to rebuild propelled him toward reinvention.
Pete Wicks and Sam Thompson
Pete’s life took a positive turn in 2019 when he met Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson on Celebs Go Dating.
Their unlikely bromance – Sam’s excitable antics contrasting with Pete’s brooding demeanour – made them an internet sensation.
Fans adored Sam’s pranks, from fake paparazzi setups to dragging Pete into viral dance routines.
Their chemistry spawned a Channel 4 show, Pete and Sam’s Reality News, and the hit podcast Staying Relevant, which humorously documented their quest to stay famous.
Together, they launched a production company of the same name.
“Sam’s been instrumental in making me more open about my feelings.” Pete said.
Strictly Come Dancing
Despite admitting he’d never watched Strictly Come Dancing before joining, Pete’s decision to compete on the iconic show marked a major turning point in his career.
Encouraged by friends and management – Pete saw it as an opportunity to shed his “bad boy” label.
Paired with professional dancer Jowita Przystal, Pete embraced the challenge. The duo reached the semi-finals, and Pete won over a new audience.
Fans gushed about his vulnerability, charm, and work ethic.
“A lot of people have messaged me saying they had an opinion of me before Strictly, and then they actually appreciated what they saw in the show, which is lovely.” Pete shared.
Pete’s career transformation
Pete’s transformation isn’t limited to dance. His passion for animals has become a defining feature of his public persona.
A devoted dog dad to French bulldogs Eric and Peggy, he’s channelling his love for animals into a new docu-series, Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake.
Produced by the BBC and set to air on UKTV, the show follows Pete as he works with Dogs Trust to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome vulnerable dogs.
The project marks his debut as a presenter.
“Animals make me happy, they make me feel good. They live for the present and I think that’s a beautiful thing we as humans don’t really do.” Pete gushed. “If we were more like animals that would be amazing!”
The series has already drawn comparisons to Paul O’Grady’s beloved For the Love of Dogs, with some dubbing Pete the “tattooed Paul O’Grady.”
Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins
Pete’s softer side became even more apparent through his relationship with Love Island star Maura Higgins.
After months of speculation, Pete recently addressed their romance during an interview with The Times.
“We’ve known each other for a very, very long time. We’re very close.” He said, adding that he values privacy despite being in the public eye. “A lot of people assume you have to share everything, but I’ve never done that.”
Their relationship blossomed into romance just before Maura’s stint on I’m A Celebrity.
Maura hinted at their connection during an interview with Oti Mabuse, revealing she was “seeing someone” before entering the jungle.
Fans speculated about their relationship after they posted from the same pub on Christmas Day.
More recently, they enjoyed a romantic staycation at the luxurious Soho Farmhouse, with Maura captioning a video by the fire: “Checked into the Farm.”
