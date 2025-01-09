Inside Pete Wicks’ career reinvention – from £1m debt and cheating scandals to Strictly success and becoming ‘the new Paul O’Grady’

Pete Wicks – once infamous for his bad-boy reputation and reality TV dramas, now has an unbelievable career and has undergone a remarkable transformation.

Now, with his stint on Strictly Come Dancing, a burgeoning career in animal welfare, and the public falling for his softer side, the 37-year-old has rewritten his narrative from “bad boy” to “national sweetheart.”

Pete first rose to fame on TOWIE (Credit: ITV)

The Only Way is Essex

Pete burst onto the scene in 2015 as part of ITV’s The Only Way Is Essex.

Introduced as a friend of James Lock, his rugged looks, long hair, and tattooed “Pirate Pete” persona immediately made him a standout. While he thought his stint would be short-lived, the producers had other ideas.

His relationships with Megan McKenna, Shelby Tribble, and Chloe Sims became central to the show’s drama.

However, Pete’s reputation took a hit when he was caught texting other women behind Megan’s back.

This scandal earned him the “bad boy” label.

But Pete’s quick wit and charisma kept him in the spotlight. Moments of vulnerability, such as supportively mouthing lyrics during Megan’s Christmas performance, hinted at the softer side he would later become known for.

He was known for his high-profile relationship with Chloe Sims (Credit: SplashNews)

Leaving TOWIE

By 2021, Pete had had enough of TOWIE. Speaking candidly on the Not My Bagg podcast, he said:

“I was starting to become the Ian Beale of TOWIE, just this sort of drunk in the corner, so it was definitely time for me to [bleep] do one.”

Leaving the show didn’t just mean stepping away from reality drama – it also coincided with personal and financial challenges.

His company, PW Promotions Ltd, collapsed with debts of £100,000.

Meanwhile, his clothing brand, co-founded with TOWIE co-star Jake Hall, amassed losses nearing £800,000.

But Pete’s determination to rebuild propelled him toward reinvention.

Pete later gained more fans from his friendship with Sam Thompson (Credit: SplashNews)

Pete Wicks and Sam Thompson

Pete’s life took a positive turn in 2019 when he met Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson on Celebs Go Dating.

Their unlikely bromance – Sam’s excitable antics contrasting with Pete’s brooding demeanour – made them an internet sensation.

Fans adored Sam’s pranks, from fake paparazzi setups to dragging Pete into viral dance routines.

Their chemistry spawned a Channel 4 show, Pete and Sam’s Reality News, and the hit podcast Staying Relevant, which humorously documented their quest to stay famous.

Together, they launched a production company of the same name.

“Sam’s been instrumental in making me more open about my feelings.” Pete said.

Pete became a fan-favourite after his stint on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC Strictly Come Dancing/YouTube)

Strictly Come Dancing

Despite admitting he’d never watched Strictly Come Dancing before joining, Pete’s decision to compete on the iconic show marked a major turning point in his career.

Encouraged by friends and management – Pete saw it as an opportunity to shed his “bad boy” label.

Paired with professional dancer Jowita Przystal, Pete embraced the challenge. The duo reached the semi-finals, and Pete won over a new audience.

Fans gushed about his vulnerability, charm, and work ethic.

“A lot of people have messaged me saying they had an opinion of me before Strictly, and then they actually appreciated what they saw in the show, which is lovely.” Pete shared.

The TV star is now headlining a new show about dogs (Credit: YouTube)

Pete’s career transformation

Pete’s transformation isn’t limited to dance. His passion for animals has become a defining feature of his public persona.

A devoted dog dad to French bulldogs Eric and Peggy, he’s channelling his love for animals into a new docu-series, Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake.

Produced by the BBC and set to air on UKTV, the show follows Pete as he works with Dogs Trust to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome vulnerable dogs.

The project marks his debut as a presenter.

“Animals make me happy, they make me feel good. They live for the present and I think that’s a beautiful thing we as humans don’t really do.” Pete gushed. “If we were more like animals that would be amazing!”

The series has already drawn comparisons to Paul O’Grady’s beloved For the Love of Dogs, with some dubbing Pete the “tattooed Paul O’Grady.”

Pete and Maura have been dating for a few months (Credit: SplashNews)

Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins

