Worried Pete Wicks’ surgery fears amid secret health condition he’s had for years

'It is getting quite bad'

By Joey Crutchley

Pete Wicks previously revealed he was expecting to have surgery to treat a health condition he has had since childhood.

The reality star candidly opened up during an episode of his podcast Staying Relevant earlier this year.

Talking to co-host Sam Thompson, Pete – who is on Sunday Brunch today (November 16) – discussed his childhood struggles with a lazy eye which has returned as he gets older.

Pete Wicks reveals secret health issue

On the Staying Relevant podcast in May, Pete discussed his recurring health issue. He shared: “I may have to go back to having an eye patch. I’m going to tell the truth here.

“I used to be called Pirate Pete, it’s a weird nickname, but actually it was my mum that first called me that when I was a kid because I had a lazy eye when I used to get tired.”

Sam then giggled as Pete asked: “Why are we laughing at my affliction? So I had this eye patch to try to correct it, which it did, so that was great.”

However, he added: “The bad eye is coming back as I’m getting older, it’s going for a walk.”

‘It is getting quite bad’

Sam then asked: “So what are you going to do?” Pete replied: “I have to go and see an eye specialist to see whether or not we can re-train it or whether I am going to have some kind of surgery.”

Misunderstanding the diagnosis, Sam proclaimed: “They are going to get rid of the eyeball!” Pete then clarified: “I’m not going to have it removed.”

Pete also revealed Loose Women star and pal Olivia Attwood brought up his eye. Pete said: “I’ve started noticing, it was Liv that [bleep]ing noticed it. It was Liv that mentioned it then.”

Pete then admitted it was getting worse as Sam agreed: “It is getting quite bad.” Pete snapped back: “Well great, I’m glad I don’t feel conscious about it,” before revealing his eye appointment was in a “couple of weeks”.

Watch Pete on Sunday Brunch on Sunday (November 16) at 10am on Channel 4.

