Worried Pete Wicks’ surgery fears amid secret health condition he’s had for years

Pete Wicks previously revealed he was expecting to have surgery to treat a health condition he has had since childhood.

The reality star candidly opened up during an episode of his podcast Staying Relevant earlier this year.

Talking to co-host Sam Thompson, Pete – who is on Sunday Brunch today (November 16) – discussed his childhood struggles with a lazy eye which has returned as he gets older.

Pete candidly opened up about a health issue (Credit: YouTube)

Pete Wicks reveals secret health issue

On the Staying Relevant podcast in May, Pete discussed his recurring health issue. He shared: “I may have to go back to having an eye patch. I’m going to tell the truth here.

“I used to be called Pirate Pete, it’s a weird nickname, but actually it was my mum that first called me that when I was a kid because I had a lazy eye when I used to get tired.”

Sam then giggled as Pete asked: “Why are we laughing at my affliction? So I had this eye patch to try to correct it, which it did, so that was great.”

However, he added: “The bad eye is coming back as I’m getting older, it’s going for a walk.”

He spoke about his lazy eye (Credit: Lorraine/YouTube)

‘It is getting quite bad’

Sam then asked: “So what are you going to do?” Pete replied: “I have to go and see an eye specialist to see whether or not we can re-train it or whether I am going to have some kind of surgery.”

Misunderstanding the diagnosis, Sam proclaimed: “They are going to get rid of the eyeball!” Pete then clarified: “I’m not going to have it removed.”

Pete also revealed Loose Women star and pal Olivia Attwood brought up his eye. Pete said: “I’ve started noticing, it was Liv that [bleep]ing noticed it. It was Liv that mentioned it then.”

Pete then admitted it was getting worse as Sam agreed: “It is getting quite bad.” Pete snapped back: “Well great, I’m glad I don’t feel conscious about it,” before revealing his eye appointment was in a “couple of weeks”.

