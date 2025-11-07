Loose Women viewers divided as Pete Wicks and Sam Thompson make appearance

Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks appeared on Loose Women together this morning (November 7) to promote their new venture.

The best pals have just released a brand new book, Staying Relevant, that shares behind-the-scenes stories of their lives, and how the pair changed by becoming friends.

But it seems their appearance on the show today didn’t leave all the viewers impressed. And many felt as though they had heard everything they said before.

Sam and Pete gushed about their friendship (Credit: ITV)

What did Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks say on Loose Women?

During the interview, regular Loose Men stars Sam and Pete opened up about their friendship. And how it has blossomed over the years.

When asked if they would be the first person the other turned to in a crisis, both stars admitted they were.

Gushing about their friendship, Sam – who recently revealed he was seeing someone new – said: “I call Pete before I call anyone else. It’s genuinely true. For any advice, anything I am going through. I have cried down the phone to him many times this year.

“He has always got the best advice for me. Always. I know that even if I was on the other side of the world and needed help, he would be the first person there for me.”

As for Pete, he initially tried to answer it sarcastically, before admitting that Sam would be his first call too.

He said: “He would. That’s the beautiful thing about Sam and I. We take the mick out of each other all the time. But we’re not even really best friends. We have become family. It’s a love hate relationship – he loves me, I hate him. But I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The pair went on to discuss how they have four matching tattoos, have just released a book together, and Pete also spoke about how he “prefers dogs to people”.

Viewers were left divided (Credit: ITV)

Viewers divided over appearance

Taking to X during the show, many viewers were left frustrated at Sam and Pete’s appearance.

One fan wrote: “What are these two even famous for? Never heard of them.”

Another added: “Do Sam and Pete ever talk about anything else other than their love for each other?”

“I have heard the name Pete Wicks, but no idea what he does. And I have seen the other on TV, but no idea what he does. However, that’s true for most ‘celebrities’ these days,” a third commented.

A fourth wrote: “I swear the last 500 times Sam and Pete appeared on the show, they have explained how they became friends.” While another penned: “That’s me done for the day!”

However, not everyone had an issue with it. Instead, some fans were glad for the pair’s appearance, thankful for the light-hearted break.

One fan penned: “Pete and Sam are so good for my happiness scale. I love that they are so honest about their wonderful friendship, and opening up about issues that young men typically shy away from.”

