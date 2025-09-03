Loose Women viewers were left rather unimpressed today after the panel underwent a major shake-up.

The ITV show returned to screens on Wednesday (September 3) for a brand-new special episode.

And things were looking very different as Christine Lampard, Olivia Attwood, Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks were on hand to present the programme. But the decision didn’t go down too well with viewers at home…

The show was looking different (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women in panel shake-up

On Loose Women on Wednesday, the show swapped its name to Loose Women and Men for a special episode.

Joining regular Christine Lampard on the famous panel, were Sam Thompson, Pete Wicks and Olivia Attwood.

And, during the instalment, the gang covered the latest showbiz news, as well as opening up about their male and female friendships.

However, it seems viewers were not keen on the panel shake-up. Fuming, plenty rushed over to X to air their thoughts.

Fans have shared their complaints (Credit: ITV)

What did Loose Women viewers say?

“What a trio of absolute [bleep]s!” declared one person. Someone else added: “Get rid of #loosewomen and replace with #loosemen.”

A third then chimed in: “ITV is really lacking credibility these days when they rely on reality TV people (not stars!) to present their shows.”

Echoing their thoughts, another proclaimed: “Sam, Pete and Olivia…I’ll pass thanks.”

However, someone else defended Sam and gushed: “I don’t care what anyone says, @SamThompsonUK is amazing. I love him. I love him and Pete together.”

Olivia Attwood appeared on the panel today (Credit: ITV)

‘I mean, I have a lot of regrets’

While on the ITV show, the new panel spoke about whether or not they experience “shame shivers”. This refers to feeling shame suddenly.

Liv explained: “I hope my behaviour is not on a par with Charlie Sheen, but yeah there are some things I look back on and think that wasn’t terribly well thought out, but I don’t beat myself up on it because I also think having fun is really fun, so as long as I had a good time, it’s probably worth it.”

Pete then chimed in and said: “I think years ago, I mean I have a lot of regrets and things I’m not proud of but I think a couple of years ago it kind of changed for me when I realised life is too short for regrets.

“You only get as far as we know only one chance at this and you may as well live your life for yourself rather than other people.”

The pair have recently caused a stir after their wild trip to Ibiza, with Olivia “in the doghouse” with husband Bradley Dack.

