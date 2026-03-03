‘Take care of yourself!’ Nicola Roberts supported as she issues long-awaited pregnancy update following surgery

Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts issued a long-awaited pregnancy update after having to have surgery.

The Beat of My Drum hitmaker revealed that she was pregnant with her first child with her footballer fiancé Mitch Hahn on Christmas Day. However, soon after making the announcement, she was forced to pull out of work to undergo a “small surgical procedure” at the beginning of January.

After informing her followers, Nicola had remained quiet on social media. Until now!

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Nicola is pregnant with her first child (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Nicola Roberts issues pregnancy update following surgery

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (March 2), the singer posed in a black bra top with matching bottoms, which showed off her growing bump.

“Bump-date. It’s been a little while..” she began in her caption before sharing a positive health update.

“We’re doing super well and safely in our third trimester now. Feeling more and more excited by the day. Sending love to all the mumma’s to be. Especially the first time ones xxx,” Nicola added.

Fans, who had been waiting nearly two months for the update, were relieved she was doing better and were excited for her pregnancy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicola Roberts (@lilcola)

‘Wishing you the best’

“I’ve been thinking about you so much, so glad that you and little one are doing well. Sending all the love,” one user wrote.

“I love this sooo much,” Sugababes star Keisha Buchanan, who recently won The Masked Singer as Moth, added.

“You look beautiful mate! So exciting x,” former X Factor contestant Lucie Jones, who is also expecting her first child, remarked.

“Oh look at you glowing!!! Pregnancy looks beautiful on you! So glad you’re all okay my darling! So so excited for you,” a fourth said.

“Aww, I missed you! I’m so happy you’re doing well. You look so gorgeous. Take care of yourself! Wishing you the best. I love you!” a fifth added.

Read more: Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts goes Instagram official with footballer fiancé Mitch Hahn following secret engagement

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.