Moth wins The Masked Singer 2026 but fans fume at overall results

The Masked Singer 2026 crowned its winner at last, and it’s Moth!

But not everyone was happy with the overall results, as some fans were left fuming over the final order.

Moth took home the trophy after a nail-biting showdown with Conkers and Toastie.

All three finalists sang for a final time and duetted with returning show favourites in the series finale.

The Masked Singer 2026 winner has been revealed after a nail-biting final (Credit: ITV)

Lionfish joined Moth for a duet, Pufferfish sang alongside Toastie, and Conkers paired with former contestant Snail.

Shockingly, it was Toastie who left first. Despite powerhouse vocals, she was voted out early in the show.

The Masked Singer: Who was Toastie?

Toastie hit the stage with a stunning rendition of the gospel hit A Star is Born, showing off incredible vocals.

Later she teamed up with last year’s champion Pufferfish, West End star Samantha Barks, who also appeared as guest judge tonight.

But despite a stellar performance, Toastie was unmasked first after the audience vote. This meant she finished in third place.

She was revealed to be Mica Paris, who said she was “doing it for her grandchildren” and was proud to reach the final.

Fans were not impressed with the result, though.

One tweeted: “Never let audiences vote again. Toastie was ROBBEDDDDD!!”

Another wrote: “Toastie out before Conker… this could be a tipping point!”

And a third added: “I’m SHOCKED Toastie came third! Conkers is fun but way worse than the two women!”

Toastie was revealed to be Mica Paris (Credit: ITV)

Who was Conkers?

Conkers opened the final with 5ive’s Keep On Movin’.

He then sang I Had the Time of My Life with former Masked Singer contestant Slug, aka Andrea Corr.

Despite the energy, Conkers didn’t win and was unmasked second.

In a twist, he was revealed to be This Morning host Ben Shephard, who had recently been a guest judge on the show.

Ben said: “It’s an extraordinary experience. I felt like I’d won just being able to come on the show.”

Fans had suspected it all along, with one writing: “So Conkers… was Ben Shephard after all!”

Ben Shephard tricked the panel as Conkers (Credit: ITV)

Another added: “I said Conkers was Ben Shephard from the very beginning, yay!”

And a third agreed: “Yep! I guessed Ben Shephard as Conkers!”

Masked Singer: Keisha Buchanan is the 2026 winner

Moth took the stage second tonight, delivering a brilliant rendition of Foreigner’s I Want to Know What Love Is.

She then performed a dazzling duet with 2022 contestant Lionfish, aka Will Young, singing Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s Die with a Smile.

Finally, Moth was unmasked as Sugababe Keisha Buchanan. Maya Jama had guessed correctly all along.

Keisha Buchanan won The Masked Singer 2026 as Moth (Credit: ITV)

Keisha told the judges she is an introvert, making this solo performance without her bandmates the perfect opportunity.

She closed the series with Foreigner’s classic and sounded phenomenal – a deserving winner.

It’s sad to see the series end, but there’s no need to be downhearted.

Next week, Britain’s Got Talent returns to ITV to fill the Masked Singer-shaped hole in our schedules. Yippee!

