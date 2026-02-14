Will Young shows off dramatic new look as he returns to The Masked Singer for the 2026 final

The Masked Singer pulled out all the stops for this year’s grand final, bringing back three fan favourites as Conkers, Toastie and Moth battled it out for the crown.

And one of those – Will Young – had a new look!

Lionfish, Snail and Pufferfish returned to the stage to duet with the 2026 finalists, giving viewers a nostalgia-packed evening of vocals and spectacle.

Toastie squared off with last year’s winner Pufferfish in a sing-off to remember, while Conkers paired with Snail for a performance that had the audience bemused.

Andrea Corr returned to sing with Conkers in the Masked Singer final (Credit: ITV)

Moth and Lionfish – aka Will – also took the stage together, their costumes perfectly complementing each other in a striking visual as well as musical pairing.

The Masked Singer 2026 final: Samantha Barks returns

Longtime fans probably guessed immediately who was behind Pufferfish, Snail and Lionfish.

But just in case, Pufferfish is none other than last year’s champ, Samantha Barks.

Samantha also returned as the show’s guest judge, joining Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Maya Jama and Mo Gilligan for the final.

Samantha Barks was back as a guest judge and as Pufferfish to sing with Toastie (Credit: ITV)

As a real treat, Samantha kicked off the show with a solo performance as herself, dazzling in a metallic dress while singing KPop Demon Hunters’ Golden.

Later, Samantha – aka Pufferfish – joined Toastie to belt out the Eurythmics’ Sisters Are Doin’ It For Themselves, and the result was spectacular.

Andrea Corr slipped back into her intricate Snail costume to sing with Conker, performing I Had the Time of My Life from Dirty Dancing.

It was fair to say the Corrs star slightly outshone her duet partner. Oops!

Will made his comeback as Lionfish, returning after only reaching episode three in the 22 series.

He and Moth performed the Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga duet, Die with a Smile, with Will also using the moment to reveal a dramatic new haircut.

He’d completely shaved his head!

Masked Singer fans celebrate the comebacks

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on X about the final duets.

One commented on Conkers and Andrea: “Snail is out-singing him!” while another added: “Shhh Conker, lemme just listen to Andrea Corr!”

Will Young returned as Lionfish and showed off a dramatic new look (Credit: ITV)

Will and Moth’s duet received glowing praise, with one fan declaring: “Oh this is a beautiful duet between Moth and Will Young!”

Others agreed: “This duet is just beautiful!”

But the standout performance of the night was Toastie and Samantha.

Viewers called it a diva showdown. One wrote: “What a powerful duet!” while another said: “What a duet. Pufferfish and Toastie!”

It was a treat seeing all three stars back on stage, proving that The Masked Singer knows how to deliver unforgettable finales.

