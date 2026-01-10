Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts, who announced her pregnancy recently, took to social media to announce some major news.

The star, 40, admitted that she was “heartbroken” as she prepares to undergo a surgical procedure.

Nicola Roberts pulls out of West End show amid pregnancy

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Friday, January 9), Nicola revealed that she’s been forced to pull out of appearing in her final week in Hadestown on the West End.

Nicola has been playing the role of goddess Persephone in the musical at the Lyric Theatre, London, since September 2026. She was originally set to finish in the role on January 18th.

However, as revealed to her fans on Instagram, she has had to cut her time on the show short, as she is set to undergo a “small surgical procedure”.

The news comes after she announced that she’s expecting her first child with her partner, Mitch Hahn.

The Hadestown Instagram account announced the news, with a statement from Nicola: “I’m so sad and disappointed to have to share this news with you all.

“Today, I have learnt that I have to undergo a small surgical procedure and have been informed by my doctor that as a result, I will be unable to complete my final week of Hadestown shows. Everything is ok,” she continued.

‘I’m so sad and disappointed’

Nicola then continued.

“I am heartbroken I won’t get to share the stage with my incredible cast who I love dearly and perform for the passionate Hadestown audiences I’ve had the privilege to get to know over these last five months,” she wrote.

“I have adored playing the role of Persephone, it has been a dream come true and to not be able to fulfil my final week and leave without a proper goodbye is a shock to me and upsetting,” she then said.

“I’m so sorry to anyone who had organised trips and tickets booked for my last week.

“This is completely out of my control and really I have to listen to my doctors advice,” she then added.

Fans send their support

Fans took to the comment section to send the star their support.

“You are pregnant. You and your little one’s health matters far more. Take care of yoursefl, Queen Bee,” one fan gushed.

“This is so sad but so understandable at the same time. You need to look after yourself and your little one they come first. You did an amazing job as Persephone! Sending lots of love your way xx,” another said.

“Health is more important than anything , you’ve been amazing , wishing you all the best for your future and motherhood xx,” a third wrote.

“I’m so gutted for you, but your health is the most important thing. You’ve been the most incredible Persephone and I’m so proud of you. Sending so much love,” another added.

