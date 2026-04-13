Michelle Keegan gives rare look at baby Palma after revealing new addition to home

Michelle Keegan has no doubt delighted fans after giving them a rare look at baby daughter Palma.

Actress Michelle became a mum for the first time last year, when she welcomed Palma with husband Mark Wright. The family live at their reported £3.5 million mansion in Essex.

And recently, Michelle uploaded an adorable photo of baby Palma in her nursery.

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Michelle is a proud mum to Palma (Credit: BBC)

Michelle Keegan shares new baby Palma photo

While Michelle and Mark seem to want to keep Palma’s face out of the public eye, Michelle has been gradually showing more and more of her baby girl.

And on Sunday (April 12) the Corrie star took to her Instagram Story and uploaded a photo of the back of Palma’s head.

The tot could be seen looking inside her gorgeous new toy trunk. This was something Michelle shared with fans earlier this week.

As a sweet touch, the inside of the trunk had the phrase “We love you always and forever” adorned on the lid.

As Hello Magazine reports, Michelle’s new addition is made by Little Craft & Co. Similar trunks that are personalised usually fetch £400.

She shared a photo of Palma (Credit: InstagramStory)

Fans ‘can’t deal’ with baby Palma photo

Fans have had rare glimpses of Palma since she was born last year. In September, Michelle delighted fans when she shared photos from her holiday with Mark and Palma.

One of the snaps was of Palma in her mum’s arms, with the picture cut just before we could see her face. But the focus of the image was her gorgeous dress with a huge bow at the back. And she was adorably holding Michelle’s hands.

With how private Michelle and Mark are trying to be surrounding Palma, fans were thrilled to get multiple new pics of the adorable baby girl. One fan commented: “The bow! I can’t deal. And you look gorgeous too, of course.”

“Look at Palma’s gorgeous bow! Cutest baby ever,” a second gushed.

Michelle’s new TV show

Shortly after giving birth last year, Michelle headed back to work. And recently, she wrapped up filming for her new ITV show called The Blame.

In the six-part-thriller she plays detective DI Crane, who “must navigate both a murder investigation and the treacherous politics inside her own team”.

The show is based on the novel of the same name by Charlotte Langley. It centres on the death of a teenage figure skater and the shockwave it sends through the quiet town of Wakestead.

Read more: Michelle Keegan looks ‘stunning’ as she undergoes hair transformation: ‘Suits you!’

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