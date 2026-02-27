‘We’re having fun!’ Maura Higgins finally confirms relationship status after explosive Traitors US finale

Maura Higgins made it all the way to the end of The Traitors US, and it was down to just her and Rob Rausch – who she had sparked relationship rumours with.

Over the last few months, Maura Higgins has literally been taking over America, and we have absolutely loved watching it. From appearing at the Super Bowl, to hanging out with huge Hollywood stars at the Golden Globes, she has been doing it all.

But one thing fans have absolutely adored, is watching her on The Traitors US. Very quickly, the Irish influencer had the American audience hooked with her witty one-liners, and funny moments. However, everyone was also convinced the show had sparked a relationship between Maura Higgins and Rob Rausch.

Maura was shocked when Rob revealed he was a Traitor (Credit: Peacock / YouTube)

Did Maura Higgins win The Traitors US?

In a very explosive episode, it all came down to our very own Maura and the person she was closest to – Rob. They had each other’s backs the whole way through the show. Any time either of them were under fire from their fellow contestants, the other was quick to defend them.

Rob and Maura did know each other before the show. Maura was the host of Love Island US’ Aftersun on the year Rob appeared on the show. So, their closer bond wasn’t entirely surprising.

However, while they were defending each other, Maura had no idea Rob was actually the Traitor. And so, in the end, he took the $220,800 for himself. And this left Maura absolutely stunned.

Rob was very apologetic, but Maura was too shocked to be forgiving. She was so shocked that she told Rob: “You’re never going to have a girlfriend after this, you are such a good liar.”

The comment itself was quite funny to a lot of viewers, as there has been quite a lot of speculation that Maura Higgins and Rob are actually in a relationship – something which she was asked about a few weeks ago. But now, at the reunion, they finally spoke about what their relationship status is.

Rob admitted they did flirt with each other (Credit: Peacock / YouTube)

Are Maura and Rob in a relationship?

American presenter Andy Cohen presented the Traitors US reunion special, and he didn’t waste time to get the gossip from Maura and Rob.

Maura admitted once and for all that there is nothing going on between them. But Rob did admit they would flirt with each other.

She explained: “We were genuinely just friends. That is the truth,” to which Rob agreed: “Yeah, we never did anything.”

Maura tried to say they “never had a flirt” but Rob admitted: “I mean, we have probably flirted a little bit.”

While everyone was laughing, Maura clarified: “I mean, yeah. But we’re just having fun.”

Andy didn’t stop there, though. He asked the pair if down the line, there could be any potential for a romance. But Rob joked that he has probably ruined his chances with Maura after lying the whole season.

As for their actual relationship statuses, Maura Higgins confirmed she is still single – she and Pete Wicks split up last year – while Rob admitted he is now in a relationship to someone he has been seeing for two months.

So, while Maura didn’t win the show, she certainly won everyone’s hearts. And with this just looking like the start of her American takeover, we can not wait to see where she will go next.

