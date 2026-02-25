Maura Higgins’ desperate rebrand after kiss with married celeb that almost cancelled her

Maura Higgins is currently appearing on The Traitors in America, and it’s safe to say her rebrand has well and truly taken off.

On Thursday night (February 26) Maura Higgins will appear in the finale of The Traitors US, and could potentially win the whole show.

But just last year, she was embroiled in a scandal with McFly’s Danny Jones, after the pair were spotted sharing a kiss at the BRIT awards – despite him being married. And Maura faced quite a lot of backlash at the time.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

PR expert Joseph Hagan from Streamline PR spoke exclusively to Entertainment Daily about Maura’s “strategic” American takeover. So, let’s have a look at the Maura Higgins rebrand, as she takes America by storm.

Maura is a fan-favourite on The Traitors (Credit: Peacock)

Her appearance on Traitors US

Maura very quickly became a fan-favourite on The American version of the hit show, with many viewers obsessed with her witty one-liners. And of course, her budding friendship with Love Island star and Traitor, Rob, has got everyone talking.

With many rumours of a potential relationship blossoming between them, Maura herself hasn’t shut any speculation down.

But Joseph told us that Maura’s appearance on The Traitors was a “smart” way for her to get into the US atmosphere.

He explained: “From a PR perspective, what we’re seeing with Maura Higgins is a very strategic and well timed international expansion, rather than a sudden overnight takeover.

“Her appearance on The Traitors US was a smart entry point into the US market. It allowed American audiences to get to know her personality in a format that values authenticity, confidence and sharp instincts. All of this plays to her strengths.

“The positive reception she’s had off the back of that has opened doors very quickly.”

Her venture to America comes after she kissed Danny Jones (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Attending huge US parties and shows

Since she first appeared on the show, Maura has gone on to appear on US chat-shows, and huge events like the Golden Globes and the Super Bowl. Not only is she appearing at these events, but she has even posted pictures with huge Hollywood stars like Snoop Dogg.

But Joseph doesn’t think this is just for fun while she is over there. Instead, he believes it’s all intentional.

He explained: “Being seen at major cultural moments like the Super Bowl and the Golden Globe Awards, and mixing with established Hollywood names, is less about celebrity tourism and more about signalling intent.

“Those appearances place her firmly in the US entertainment ecosystem and show she’s being taken seriously by the right people.”

Maura could stay in America for a while (Credit: Ron Asadorian / SplashNews.com)

Could Maura go to America full-time?

As she has no signs of slowing down – and has even signed with a PR team who manages Madonna – it seems anything really is possible for the I’m A Celebrity star.

However, while she has been spending so much time over in America, there have been some fears that Maura Higgins could abandon the UK completely. But, Joseph doesn’t think she will do that.

He told us: “The US market offers far more crossover opportunities between reality TV, hosting, fashion, brand partnerships and mainstream entertainment. If handled correctly, she doesn’t need to leave the UK entirely but can position herself as a transatlantic talent, which is often the most powerful place to be.

“A full switch to the US is certainly possible. But, from a PR standpoint, it would be smarter to keep one foot in both markets for now. Maintaining relevance in the UK while building momentum in the US allows her to retain her core audience while expanding her global profile.

“That balance also makes her more attractive to broadcasters on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Maura’s move has been ‘strategic’ (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Maura Higgins’ future following rebrand in America

But what exactly does all of this mean for Maura’s future? Well, Joseph believes it could launch her into quite a lot of new hosting roles – something she is already familiar with over in America.

Joseph said: “I would expect to see more US TV opportunities, particularly unscripted formats, hosting roles or panel led shows where personality is key. Long term, this kind of visibility can also translate into fashion, beauty and lifestyle partnerships at a much higher commercial level than is typically available in the UK alone.”

So, with Maura taking on the finale of The Traitors US, it appears this may only be the beginning of a huge American takeover. And we’re so excited for her!

Read more: Inside Olivia Attwood and Maura Higgins’ feud as Traitors US star branded a ‘stalker’