Inside Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright’s idyllic first Christmas with baby Palma

Nobody does festive season like the Wright-Keegan household — and as baby Palma enjoys her first Christmas, 2025 will be no exception.

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have become notorious for their larger-than-life approach to the festive season. But now, following their daughter’s arrival in March, it looks like they’re aiming even higher.

They’ve thoroughly decked the halls (and then some) in their £3.5 million Essex mega-mansion, but the power couple aren’t stopping there.

A winter wonderland

The first step, as always, is the decorations. For a number of years, the Wrights have relied on 4 Season Events to bring the magic of Christmas to life, and this year is no different.

As seen in Mark’s Instagram post, the family has gone for an opulent, yet traditionalist vibe this year. The exterior of their home is wrapped in vibrant green garlands, twinkling golden lights, rich red baubles and matching red velvet bows.

These garlands continue up the Wrights’ lavish spiral staircase as you step into the foyer, but nothing compares to their Christmas tree.

Scaling the ceiling, the tree is adorned with the same lights, baubles and bows. Given that it reaches the top of the spiral staircase, there’s plenty of room for presents under that tree.

Michelle Keegan enjoyed a pre-Christmas break at the Soho Farmhouse (Credit: Instagram)

The family also enjoyed a pre-Christmas getaway this year, to the swanky Soho Farmhouse. Michelle shared pictures of herself watching Christmas films and preparing for a soak in a roll-top bath. Just the thing to ease those festive stresses!

Mark and Michelle are reportedly hosting their families (Credit: Splash News)

Who’ll attend Palma’s first Christmas?

A inside source told OK! that Michelle’s family is coming down from Manchester — but they report it will still very much be a “Wright Christmas”.

Based on that, we can probably expect Mark’s whole family to come along, including mum Carol, dad Mark Snr, sister Jess, and brother Josh along with their own spouses and children. Mark’s younger sister Natalya will likely attend, too.

A source alleged to Heat magazine: “They want to host everyone at theirs this year, so all of Palma’s cousins and little friends will be there.”

They added that the couple love “having all their family and friends over”.

Dressed to the nines

Michelle has been dressing little Palma in adorable festive outfits — with the proud mum recently sharing snaps of her in red knitwear with ‘Palma believes’ written on the back.

Earlier in November, Michelle also shared a picture of her and Palma in matching festive pyjamas. But Michelle isn’t stopping there.

The tot reportedly has a number of different Christmassy outfits for the month of December. “Michelle has joked she’s going to need at least three changes a day to get through all the outfits,” Heat’s insider added.

“She has so much fun dressing her anyway, but Christmas is something else and she can’t resist,’ they said.

Could Mark and Michelle have more children soon? (Credit: Splash News)

Family first

For both Mark and Michelle, family is everything this year.

“Mark loves Christmas and he’s wanted a family for a long time, so for him it couldn’t get any better,” an insider told OK!. They claimed he’s been acting like an ‘excited puppy dog’ in the run-up.

As for Michelle, it’s been a hectic year in terms of work. She is set to appear in ITV psychological thriller The Blame and was on our screens earlier this year in Sky drama Brassic.

“She’s been really busy but family is her priority,” OK!’s source adds. “It’s lovely to have some special time together, especially because at one point she and Mark were practically living separate lives because of work.”

What about after Palma’s first Christmas?

Beyond Palma’s first Christmas, Mark is reportedly already dreaming of expanding the family further, which is something he’s reportedly already discussed with Michelle.

The couple are reportedly enjoying being parents and Mark would ‘love’ another baby. However, with their busy work schedules it may be easier planning than reality!

The insider claims Michelle “still has her heart set on Hollywood” so she’ll be learning how to juggle attempting worldwide fame along with her new role as a parent.

