The most extravagant celebrity Christmas decorations, including Amanda Holden’s three trees!

In the glamorous world of showbiz, celebrity Christmas decorations are a yearly highlight. For those with the more lavish lifestyles, it’s a chance to really have fun with your home — and let’s face it, if we had the money, we’d do the same.

This year, a more traditional vibe has emerged with celebrities’ Christmas decor — although there are still some, like Rylan Clark, who went all out. Read more to explore the most festive dwellings in entertainment.

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have done it again! Every year, the celebrity power couple pull it out of the bag with a simply stunning Christmas display — and this year was no different, except that they now have baby Palma by their side. So, with a little help from 4 Seasons Events, they transformed their home into a true winter wonderland.

Adopting a simple green, red and gold theme, the exterior of the house is coiled with greenery adorned with warm lights, red baubles and bows. The theme continues indoors with a towering tree finished off with more red bows and further greenery, baubles, lights, and bows illuminating the home’s spiral staircase.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

Pickle Cottage has been dressed to the nines with a similar red, green and gold-inspired colour scheme. Natural greenery, littered with lights, was draped over the doorway. On the door itself was a wreath containing what looked like red roses, which were also potted on either side of the doorway. It’s all topped off with a giant red bow on the roof.

The best part of this display is that, as Stacey revealed, it is all handmade. “I made the giant bow from chicken wire, foam and fabric,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “The greenery is from branches off of the trees in my garden & the flowers are from an event I went to last week.” We were also greeted to a sneak peek inside another post, which features greenery and lights lining the fireplace.

Rylan Clark

They say you should go big or go home, but with his Christmas display, Rylan Clark has done both. When it comes to his Christmas display, the main attraction is the doorway.

Across the top is thick, frosty greenery that’s literally bursting with champagne, copper and and silver baubles, which range from glittery, to matte, to oh-so-shiny. Accompanying this are frosted leaves draped intermittently in the display — but the real fun is when the lights go out. When it’s dark, the greenery glows a warm gold.

“Christmas has arrived,” Rylan said in the post. “Every year without fail @earlyhoursltd work their magic and kick Christmas off in style. Thanks so much Lizzie, I literally called and said I want champagne and pastels this year. Nailed it.”

David and Victoria Beckham

However, Victoria Beckham’s Christmas decorations couldn’t be more different. In an Instagram post, she revealed the moment the Beckhams lit up their family Christmas tree. While she too followed the bow trend — with golden ribbons evident on the branches — her decor scheme as a whole was guided by minimalism.

The tree is adorned with delicate ornaments ranging from pink, to purple, to gold and clear in colour. Intertwined with the decorations are golden lights, which pull the whole display together.

Nick and Katie Knowles

Nick and Katie Knowles divided fans after putting up their Christmas decorations in November. And it’s safe to say that the DIY SOS presenter didn’t do anything by halves.

Sharing the exterior of his bungalow, Nick said to the camera: “My wife decided that was Halloween over and Christmas was about to begin. The worry is, we’re on the flight path. There’s a good chance of them mistaking this for the runway.”

The house was drenched in lights, as glowing reindeer peeked through the front lawn’s bushes. Rch greenery adorned with red bows (again) framed the doorway.

To top it all off, a giant inflatable teddy bear was lounging outside.

Amanda Holden’s Christmas decorations are out of this world (Credit: Instagram/Amanda Holden)

Amanda Holden has three Christmas trees

Amanda Holden knows exactly how to celebrate the festive season. The radio star actually started decking the halls of her home back in November -–well, the outside!

The 54-year-old presenter revealed a huge wreath that surrounded her front door that was full of multi-coloured large baubles and candy canes.

Whereas inside her Surrey home, she had classic red bows garlands wrapping around the stair bannisters.

The Heart presenter likes to go all out for Christmas, often sharing the results of her decorating with fans. In previous years she has completed a nutcracker display at the entrance of her home, as well as a peacock theme which featured feathers, rich blues, teals and purples.

The star has three Christmas trees in her house (Credit: Instagram/Amanda Holden)

This year? Well, the Britain’s Got Talent star seems to have gone with the red and gold theme but she does have THREE Christmas trees!

The first following the traditional red and gold theme, with huge red bows, holly berries and a mix of burgundy as well.

The second tree is gold and turquoise with a hint of dark blue. It has peacock baubles and feathers adding to the theme throughout.

Her third is classic Christmas red with a Mariah Carey topper – nothing can beat that! She also has golden stags, nutcrackers and swans on her large dining room table.

She said she stole the huge bow idea from Scott Mills (Credit: Alex Jones Instagram)

Alex Jones’ stole bow idea from Scott Mills

The One Show star was in full Christmas spirit in the lead up to the big day.

Alex Jones’ Christmas decorations also follow major trends as she has a huge dark green bow on top of a mirror – but she admits she stole the idea from Scott Mills!

At the entrance of her home she has two gorgeous fluffy wreaths with big red bows. There is also a big, gorgeous jingle bell in the middle of the two-door entryway.

The One Show host has two Christmas trees (Credit: Alex Jones Instagram)

Then inside, she has two Christmas trees. An artificial one in the kids’ playroom which is full of all the handmade decorations they’ve crafted throughout the years. This includes adorable decs they’ve made at school, and even one featuring Alex as an elf!

Then, the star revealed the real Christmas tree they keep in the foyer – which also features vintage decorations and pieces she’s collected over the years. Including a small red Santa Claus that she says was from her parents’ tree, and still smells like their old home. How wholesome!

Other bits of the house were also decorated for the festive season, with a green leafy garland and lights on the mantelpiece nearby. However, Alex went foraging locally and picked up lots of holly and other leafy bits to add to it. Bringing in a small piece of outside in.

