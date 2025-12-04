Amandaland’s Christmas special offers first look at Jennifer Saunders as Aunt Joan

Amandaland is getting a festive glow-up this Christmas. The BBC has now shared the first-look images of comedy royalty Jennifer Saunders in her role as Aunt Joan.

Back in October, producers confirmed Jennifer would be joining the cast for the 2025 Christmas special. And now, in a treat for Absolutely Fabulous fans, we can see her reunited on screen with Joanna Lumley in the newly released photo.

Viewers of the Motherland spin-off will already know Joanna plays Felicity, Amanda’s fabulously overbearing mum, brought to life by Lucy Punch. This year, she’s joined by her sister, Aunt Joan, swooping in for the festive season and adding yet another layer of chaos to the family dynamic.

Announcing Jennifer’s casting, the BBC said: “It’s an absolute joy to be back in SoHa (South Harlesden) again. We’re thrilled to have a Christmas special and Jennifer Saunders is the perfect addition to the gang.”

The BBC has revealed a first look at Jennifer Saunders as Aunt Joan (Credit: BBC/Merman)

Who does Jennifer Saunders play in the Amandaland Christmas special 2025?

The BBC described Aunt Joan as a ‘ball of country-living, enthusiastic upper-class bluster’. So it sounds like she couldn’t be more different to her stuck-up sister, Felicity.

When she talked about joining the hit comedy show, Jennifer said: “I am delighted to be joining the fabulous Amandaland gang for a Christmas special. Playing Joanna’s on-screen sister is guaranteed to be a laugh, who doesn’t love a family reunion SoHa style!”

This Christmas special marks the first scripted reunion for Jennifer and Joanna since the Absolutely Fabulous movie in 2016. The comedy stars played Edina and Patsy in the long-running series between 1992 and 2012.

As well as Lucy Punch as Amanda and Joanna Lumley as Felicity, Jennifer will be joining the rest of the cast from series 1, including the brilliant Philippa Dune, who plays Amanda’s long-suffering friend, Anne, to perfection.

Lucy Punch has become a fan-favourite as Amanda in Amandaland (Credit: BBC/Merman/Natalie Seery)

Amandaland Christmas special plot

The 30-minute festive episode will see Amanda and her family head to Aunt Joan’s house in the country. But the plans change when Mal and Anne tag along and Amanda struggles to recreate the magical Christmases she spent at the house as a child.

Anne also despairs over being separated from her family, while Felicity grows increasingly irritated by her sister’s constant high spirits.

Meanwhile, Mal sees a hidden photo that seems to reveal a deep family secret…

When can I watch Amandaland this Christmas?

The BBC hasn’t yet confirmed an exact release date for the Amandaland Christmas special, but it will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer over the festive period.

Talking about the upcoming episode, Lucy Punch promised plenty of holiday chaos, saying: “The Christmas special is going to be an absolute cracker. It’s like totes fire, with all the festive feels, for reals. Slay Bells!”

And the good news doesn’t stop there. In October, the BBC officially announced Amandaland series 2, set to land in 2026 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. After the runaway success of the first series – with the opener pulling in a huge 7.4 million viewers, making it one of the BBC’s biggest new comedies in years – producers wasted no time giving the green light for more SoHa mayhem.

The Amandaland Christmas special airs on BBC One and iPlayer over the festive period. In addition, Amandaland series 2 will arrive in 2026.

