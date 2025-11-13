DIY SOS’ Nick Knowles reveals his wife has decorated their humble house for Christmas

DIY SOS favourite Nick Knowles has given fans a charming glimpse of his new, surprisingly modest house after swapping the Cotswolds for life in Berkshire.

Nick, who appears in tonight’s DIY SOS Children in Need special, shared the moment after his wife, Katie Dadzie, got well and truly stuck into the Christmas decorating.

The pair married earlier this year, and it’s clear Katie doesn’t hold back when it comes to festive flair.

Nick revealed his wife has already decorated for Christmas (Credit: Instagram)

Nick Knowles gives fans a glimpse at his house

Filming outside their link-detached bungalow, the 63-year-old joked to his Instagram followers about his wife’s decorating.

He said: “My wife decided that was Halloween over and Christmas was about to begin. The worry is, we’re on the flight path. There’s a good chance of them mistaking this for the runway.”

He then panned the camera to reveal hundreds of sparkling white fairy lights covering the front of the house, a lush garland wrapped around the doorway and even a giant inflatable teddy bear taking pride of place in the front garden.

Fans were quick to react, with one laughing: “Wow Nick!! What a super amazing wife you have!”

Another added: “Looks amazing. We got ours up. Never too early!”

While someone else insisted: “Looks so good. Can’t wait to put my decorations up.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Knowles (@nickknowles)

Where does Nick Knowles live?

Nick moved to Berkshire following his engagement to businesswoman Katie in August 2023. The dad-of-four had been living in the Cotswolds but put the semi-detached property up for rent last year. According to reports, it was listed for £1,600 a month.

In a previous TV appearance, Nick explained that he prefers to live modestly rather than in a massive lavish mansion. He also got rid of 80 per cent of his belongings when he moved from London to the Cotswolds in 2000.

Nick told This Morning viewers: “I decided to change my life because I woke up one morning and went looking for my watch. I was living in a big house on my own and I went into a room I hadn’t been into for a year and I thought, ‘Well that’s ridiculous’.

“I chucked away 80 per cent of my belongings and moved to a tiny little cottage in the countryside, because I’ve got a little boy and I wanted to make real memories.”

The house Nick now lives in is a chalet bungalow. He is believed to live close to Ascot with Katie and her children.

Nick Knowles and the DIY SOS team are starring in a new Children in Need special tonight (Credit: BBC)

When is DIY SOS for Children in Need on?

The Children in Need special of DIY SOS is on BBC One and BBC iPlayer tonight. It starts at 9pm looks to be a very emotional one.

Nick and the team are set to “make the unimaginable possible” as they overhaul the facilities at The Joshua Tree, the Cheshire charity that supports families living with childhood cancer.

And trust us — you’ll want a box of tissues close by. This one’s guaranteed to have you in bits.

Read more: Children in Need 2025 presenters in full as Big Zuu and Rochelle Humes join line-up

DIY SOS for Children in Need starts tonight at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday November 13, 2025.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you’re watching Nick Knowles’ DIY SOS Children in Need special?