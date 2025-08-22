Junior Andre has “no time” for mum Katie Price, it’s been claimed, as the feud between her and ex-husband Peter Andre rages.

In recent weeks, a row has played out between Katie Price and Peter Andre, sparked after Katie claimed she was banned from appearing in their daughter Princess’ new reality show, The Princess Diaries.

Princess’ brother Junior, 20, has remained silent on the feud, as Katie, Peter and Princess have addressed it. And now it’s been claimed that the reason behind is silence is that it’s very clear to those involved whose side he is on…

Junior and Princess Andre are incredibly close (Credit: Splash News)

Junior Andre backs dad Peter

Speaking to The Sun, sources have claimed Junior is “embarrassed” by Katie. He also feels that she represents “negativity and sadness in his life”. And, as a result, he’s keen to “move on” from that.

Sources close to the Andre family claim Junior is very much Team Pete.

“Junior is on his dad’s side 100%. He has no time for his mum. She represents negativity and sadness in his life and he has been trying to move away from that and heal for a long time.

“He hates how his mum is a laughing stock and tries to disassociate himself as much as he can without starting World War III. He posts a happy birthday message to her to keep up appearances and to not ruin her day. But they don’t hang out much at all. ”

Emily Andre has been more of a ‘conventional’ mother to Junior, it’s claimed (Credit: Splash News)

In a final blow, the source then added: “As far as Junior is concerned, he’s his dad’s son. His dad has brought him up and raised him to be the man he is today. He knows he wouldn’t be anywhere today without his dad’s love and support.”

Rubbing further salt in the wounds, the insider claimed that Junior feels that stepmum Emily has been “more of a conventional mum” to him over the years. They source stated that Junior “wasn’t lacking anything and so he had no need to see Katie”.

It’s been claimed that Katie Price doesn’t see son Junior much (Credit: Splash News)

Does Junior Andre live with his dad?

He did, but he recently revealed he’s moved in with his girlfriend. Junior and girlfriend Jasmine Orr, 24, are currently decorating their first home together – a one-bedroom pad in Surrey.

He revealed: “You know, I feel like we’re ready. It was like, what are we actually waiting for?”

Junior moved out of Katie’s Mucky Mansion when he was 10 and moved in with Peter and wife Emily. Peter said last week that the courts ruled that both Princess and Junior should live with him “for their own safety”.

ED! has contacted Junior’s reps for comment.

