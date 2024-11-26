EastEnders: As Kojo suffers an awful accident, will he survive?

Kojo took a terrible tumble in today’s EastEnders (Tuesday, November 26), falling backwards off a staircase after a scuffle with Cindy who was trying to stop him revealing all about her and Junior.

As the episode ended, he was lying horribly still on the concrete below. But will he survive?

And if he does, will he spill the beans about what happened – and why?!

Cindy was in a right mood at the wedding! (Credit: BBC)

Cindy had a face on!

Cindy was feeling disgruntled in today’s episode. She’d told George the truth about her honeytrap attempt and thrown a grenade into the wedding plans.

And she wasn’t overly happy when George and Elaine made up and the wedding was back on.

Of course, George had turned her down, but he’d told her he would always love her, and Cindy was confident that meant that Elaine was George’s second choice.

But she had a heart to heart with her ex and he told her that while he’d always love what they’d once had – their marriage and their girls – now he was in love with Elaine and she was his future.

Ouch!

Cindy and Junior kiss

Steamy kitchen kisses

Needless to say, Cindy didn’t take it well. She lurked outside for some of the wedding ceremony then eventually made it into the church just in time to hear George and Elaine say their vows.

Later, at the reception, Junior sneaked off and found Cindy at home.

He told her he thought she was bored and she needed danger, and the pair shared a steamy kiss in the Beale kitchen!

Kojo lurking

Meanwhile, Kojo was struggling with the noise of the party, and stepped outside to get some time away. He happened to spot Cindy and Junior kissing, and when Cindy saw him, she went to talk to him, to convince him there was nothing to what he’d seen.

“I don’t like it,” said Kojo. “I don’t like you.”

And he went off into the shadows, with Cindy in hot pursuit, following up a fire escape!

She tried to tell Kojo that she and Junior were just friends, and even threatened him telling him that saying the wrong thing could be dangerous, but as Kojo tried to yank his arm from Cindy’s grip, he overbalanced and plunged down to the pavement below.

Has Cindy just killed Kojo? (Credit: BBC)

Is Kojo dead?

So has Cindy just killed him?!

The fans are divided! It’s possible Kojo is badly injured given the height and speed of his fall. Some viewers have remembered there were behind-the-scenes filming pictures leaked recently that showed a funeral.

Could the Peacock/Carters be mourning Kojo?

Don’t tell me the funeral that got leaked a while ago is for KOJO?!!! I’ll actually be devastated #eastenders — al (@aotalks) November 26, 2024

Or if Kojo survives, then he’s bound to be ready to expose Cindy and Junior’s affair. On Christmas Day, perhaps? Just as Max and Stacey’s affair was revealed during the festive season!

And will he also reveal how he ended up falling? Could Cindy even go to jail? She could totally be the new queen of the prison, a la Chrissie Watts!

Whatever happens, we know this isn’t over!

